Arizona Diamondbacks

Randy Johnson is Nuke LaLoosh in Diamondbacks remake of ‘Bull Durham’

By Craig CalcaterraJul 23, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Over the weekend the Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled their 20th Anniversary Team, as voted on by Dbacks fans. Among the quite obvious inclusions were Randy Johnson, Luis Gonzalez and Paul Goldschmidt. Others included Miguel Montero at catcher, Jay Bell at second Tony Womack at short, Matt Williams at third and Steve Finley and A.J. Pollock in the outfield. The rest of the team — there’s a full rotation, relievers and backups too — can be found here. There will be a ceremony at Chase Field in honor of the franchise’s 20th anniversary, with the all-time Dbacks team being introduced.

In the runup to that, however, there is time for some fun promotion. Like the video below in with some of the members of the 20th anniversary team reenacting the mound meeting scene from “Bull Durham.”

Miguel Montero carries it — he’s the only one who seems to have acting chops in the scene — but team CEO Derrick Hall is the MVP for his camcorder wave in my view. Oh, and extra credit to Bob Brenly and Luis Gonzalez for wearing the 2001 uniforms:

 

Fernando Tatis, Jr. to undergo season-ending surgery for avulsion fracture in left thumb

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
Padres shortstop prospect Fernando Tatis, Jr. suffered an avulsion fracture in his left thumb and will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The timetable for his recovery is six to eight weeks, so he will be able to prepare for winter league baseball, Lin notes. Tatis suffered the injury sliding head-first into second base on a stolen base attempt last Thursday.

Tatis, 19, is the Padres’ No. 1 prospect and No. 3 in baseball overall, according to MLB Pipeline. With Double-A San Antonio this season, Tatis hit .286/.355/.507 with 16 home runs, 43 RBI, 77 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 394 plate appearances.

Tatis, you may suspect, is the son of the former major leaguer of the same name who played with the Rangers, Cardinals, Expos, Orioles, and Mets between 1997-2010.