Phillies talking to Blue Jays about Curtis Granderson

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Phillies are talking to the Blue Jays about outfielder Curtis Granderson.

Rosenthal says that the Phillies are looking at Granderson as a bench bat and fourth outfielder to be deployed against righties. Granderson, 37, is hitting .230/.337/.417 with nine homers and 29 RBI over 81 games this season, substantially better against righties. Against lefties he’s a clear liability.

Granderson was traded at last year’s deadline too, from the Mets to the Dodgers, but cratered badly after arriving in L.A. and was a non-entity in the playoffs.

