Gary Sánchez has forgettable night for Yankees

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2018, 11:07 PM EDT
Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez would like a do-over on Monday night’s game in Tampa against the Rays. He went 1-for-5 at the plate, though he did drive in a run. He also did not show effort on some plays during the game.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Rays had Jake Bauers on second base with two outs against Luis Severino. Severino threw a 1-2 slider that Sánchez couldn’t handle. The ball skipped up the third base line. Sánchez did not go after the ball with a great deal of zeal, so Bauers kept running, rounding third base and heading home. Sánchez had to attempt an off-balance throw that was no good, allowing the Rays to break the 0-0 tie.

Severino and Sánchez were seen in the dugout after the inning in a heated discussion, but it was because Sánchez got crossed up. Severino took the blame for the cross-up, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Yankees were down 7-6 but threatened with the bases loaded. After Aaron Hicks grounded into a force play for the second out, Sánchez himself hit a ground ball up the middle. The Rays’ infielders were shifted, so second baseman Daniel Robertson got the ball on the shortstop side of the second base bag. Robertson flipped to shortstop Willy Adames, who attempted to get the force out at second base, but he was too late, so Hicks was safe at second base. However, Sánchez wasn’t running hard, so Adames flipped to first base for the final out of the game.

The Yankees are now 63-35, six games behind the rival Red Sox for first place in the AL East. Monday night’s loss isn’t going to go down easy in the Bronx, so Sánchez’s effort is likely going to be a hot topic of conversation in the immediate future.

It’s worth noting, though, that Sánchez came off of the disabled list to begin the second half after having been out since June 25 with a groin injury. He may still not be feeling healthy enough to run, which would explain the lack of effort on the passed ball and the game-ending ground out. If that’s the case, it’s still on Sánchez to alert the team that he’s not 100 percent. It’s also on manager Aaron Boone, the coaching staff, and the medical staff to recognize that Sánchez isn’t completely healthy and to not rush him back from the disabled list and plug him into the lineup.

There will be fallout from Monday’s loss, so we should hear plenty more tomorrow.

Reds break up Cardinals’ no-hit bid in eighth inning

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2018, 9:14 PM EDT
Update (9:30 PM ET): Jordan Hicks relieved Poncedeleon to start the bottom of the eighth inning. He got Adam Duvall to pop up, but Phillip Ervin then ripped a line drive single up the middle to break up the no-hit bid.

Cardinals starter Daniel Poncedeleon made his major league debut on Monday night against the Reds in Cincinnati. He’s pitched quite well, holding the Reds hitless through seven innings. The right-hander has walked three and struck out three on 116 pitches. The high pitch count makes it highly unlikely Poncedeleon will be allowed to finish his no-hit bid.

The Cards’ offense gave Poncedeleon a run of support in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI single by Yadier Molina. Reds starter Luis Castillo has otherwise pitched quite well himself.

At Triple-A Memphis, Poncedeleon posted a 2.15 ERA with 103 strikeouts and 48 walks in 92 innings. He was selected by the Cardinals in the ninth round of the 2014 draft. MLB Pipeline rated him as the No. 30 prospect in the Cardinals’ system.

A Cardinals pitcher hasn’t thrown a no-hitter since Bud Smith held the Padres hitless on September 3, 2001. The Reds were last no-hit on April 21, 2016 by Jake Arrieta, then with the Cubs. This season has seen three no-nos from James Paxton and Sean Manaea, as well as a combined no-hitter by four Dodger pitchers — Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia, and Adam Liberatore.

We’ll keep you updated as Poncedeleon and likely the bullpen attempt to navigate the final two innings. I usually use the phrase “navigate the final X innings” when I write these no-hit bid updates, but this time it certainly feels right. Juan Ponce de León was an explorer for Spain who lived between 1474-1521.