Fernando Tatis, Jr. to undergo season-ending surgery for avulsion fracture in left thumb

Padres shortstop prospect Fernando Tatis, Jr. suffered an avulsion fracture in his left thumb and will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The timetable for his recovery is six to eight weeks, so he will be able to prepare for winter league baseball, Lin notes. Tatis suffered the injury sliding head-first into second base on a stolen base attempt last Thursday.

Tatis, 19, is the Padres’ No. 1 prospect and No. 3 in baseball overall, according to MLB Pipeline. With Double-A San Antonio this season, Tatis hit .286/.355/.507 with 16 home runs, 43 RBI, 77 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 394 plate appearances.

Tatis, you may suspect, is the son of the former major leaguer of the same name who played with the Rangers, Cardinals, Expos, Orioles, and Mets between 1997-2010.

