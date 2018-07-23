Justin Berl/Getty Images

Brent Suter has torn UCL, likely needs Tommy John surgery

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Brewers starter Brent Suter has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. He will likely need to undergo Tommy John surgery, which would end his season and cut into most, if not all of his 2019 season as well.

Suter, 28, left Sunday’s start against the Dodgers after three innings with tightness in his left forearm. He was hit around for six runs on eight hits. Suter spent time on the disabled list earlier this month with forearm issues as well. On the season, Suter has a 4.80 ERA with 84 strikeouts and 19 walks across 101 1/3 innings.

The 56-45 Brewers sit in second place in the NL Central, 3.5 games behind the Cubs. Their rotation is perilously thin as Zach Davies, Junior Guerra, and Jimmy Nelson are also sidelined. It stands to reason that the club will pursue starting rotation help as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

Fernando Tatis, Jr. to undergo season-ending surgery for avulsion fracture in left thumb

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
Padres shortstop prospect Fernando Tatis, Jr. suffered an avulsion fracture in his left thumb and will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The timetable for his recovery is six to eight weeks, so he will be able to prepare for winter league baseball, Lin notes. Tatis suffered the injury sliding head-first into second base on a stolen base attempt last Thursday.

Tatis, 19, is the Padres’ No. 1 prospect and No. 3 in baseball overall, according to MLB Pipeline. With Double-A San Antonio this season, Tatis hit .286/.355/.507 with 16 home runs, 43 RBI, 77 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 394 plate appearances.

Tatis, you may suspect, is the son of the former major leaguer of the same name who played with the Rangers, Cardinals, Expos, Orioles, and Mets between 1997-2010.