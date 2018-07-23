Justin Berl/Getty Images

Brent Suter has a torn UCL, likely needs Tommy John surgery

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
1 Comment

Brewers starter Brent Suter has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. He will likely need to undergo Tommy John surgery, which would end his season and cut into most, if not all of his 2019 season as well.

Suter, 28, left Sunday’s start against the Dodgers after three innings with tightness in his left forearm. He was hit around for six runs on eight hits. Suter spent time on the disabled list earlier this month with forearm issues as well. On the season, Suter has a 4.80 ERA with 84 strikeouts and 19 walks across 101 1/3 innings.

The 56-45 Brewers sit in second place in the NL Central, 3.5 games behind the Cubs. Their rotation is perilously thin as Zach Davies, Junior Guerra, and Jimmy Nelson are also sidelined. It stands to reason that the club will pursue starting rotation help as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

Rays place Blake Snell on DL for shoulder fatigue

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 23, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that they have placed starter Blake Snell on the disabled list due to shoulder fatigue.

The move was retroactive to Friday, though he has not pitched since the All-Star Game and has not pitched in a regular season game since July 12, when he gave up three runs on five hits in three innings, his shortest outing of the year. Snell underwent an MRI this morning, which showed no structural damage, so he’s only expected to miss one start.

Snell is 12-5 on the season with a 2.27 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 134/47 in 119 innings.