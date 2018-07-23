Brent Suter has a torn UCL, likely needs Tommy John surgery

Brewers starter Brent Suter has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. He will likely need to undergo Tommy John surgery, which would end his season and cut into most, if not all of his 2019 season as well.

Suter, 28, left Sunday’s start against the Dodgers after three innings with tightness in his left forearm. He was hit around for six runs on eight hits. Suter spent time on the disabled list earlier this month with forearm issues as well. On the season, Suter has a 4.80 ERA with 84 strikeouts and 19 walks across 101 1/3 innings.

The 56-45 Brewers sit in second place in the NL Central, 3.5 games behind the Cubs. Their rotation is perilously thin as Zach Davies, Junior Guerra, and Jimmy Nelson are also sidelined. It stands to reason that the club will pursue starting rotation help as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

