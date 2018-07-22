Video: Matt Carpenter has six-game home run streak

Matt Carpenter
By Ashley VarelaJul 22, 2018, 1:43 PM EDT
Following his phenomenal performance on Friday, Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter found another page on which to ink his name in the history books. He hit a pair of home runs in the first and second games of the Cardinals-Cubs doubleheader on Saturday, becoming the first player to hit six homers in a single series at Wrigley Field and the 28th MLB player to ever hit a home run in six straight games.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the 32-year-old infielder extended his two-game home run streak with a solo blast off of the Cubs’ Anthony Bass during the series opener on Thursday. He followed that up with three home runs in Friday’s staggering five-run, seven-RBI performance, then teed off another solo homer against Tyler Chatwood in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader. Even more remarkable: He didn’t start Game 2, but subbed in for Jose Martinez in the seventh and promptly hit one deep to center field in his first at-bat of the evening.

Entering Sunday’s game, Carpenter is riding a .277/.386/.593 batting line with an NL-best 30 doubles, 25 home runs and 163 OPS+. If he collects another home run during the club’s series finale, he’ll be the first with a seven-game home run streak since former outfielder Kevin Mench did it for the Rangers in 2006. Only three players — Mench (2006), Barry Bonds (2004) and Jim Thome (2002) — carried similar streaks, while the all-time record is currently held by Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long, at eight consecutive games with a home run.

Justin Turner could be headed back to disabled list

By Bill BaerJul 22, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner could be headed back to the 10-day disabled list after aggravating a groin injury during Sunday’s game against the Brewers, David Vassegh reports. Turner initially suffered an adductor muscle injury before the All-Star break. He pinch-hit on Saturday and started Sunday afternoon for the first time since July 11. However, he lasted only three innings before exiting the game.

Turner, 33, didn’t make his season debut until May 15 after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist after being hit by a pitch in a spring training game in mid-March. In 192 plate appearances this season, Turner is hitting .259/.354/.398 with five home runs, 20 RBI, and 21 runs scored.

The Dodgers have been starting Max Muncy at third base in Turner’s place and that figures to be the case should Turner need to go on the disabled list. The club also recently acquired Manny Machado from the Orioles. He could potentially play some third base while Turner is out.