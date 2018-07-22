Video: Matt Carpenter has a six-game home run streak

Following his phenomenal performance on Friday, Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter found another page on which to ink his name in the history books. He hit a pair of home runs in the first and second games of the Cardinals-Cubs doubleheader on Saturday, becoming the first player to hit six homers in a single series at Wrigley Field and the 28th MLB player to ever hit a home run in six straight games.
Coming out of the All-Star break, the 32-year-old infielder extended his two-game home run streak with a solo blast off of the Cubs’ Anthony Bass during the series opener on Thursday. He followed that up with three home runs in Friday’s staggering five-run, seven-RBI performance, then teed off another solo homer against Tyler Chatwood in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader. Even more remarkable: He didn’t start Game 2, but subbed in for Jose Martinez in the seventh and promptly hit one deep to center field in his first at-bat of the evening.
Entering Sunday’s game, Carpenter is riding a .277/.386/.593 batting line with an NL-best 30 doubles, 25 home runs and 163 OPS+. If he collects another home run during the club’s series finale, he’ll be the first with a seven-game home run streak since former outfielder Kevin Mench did it for the Rangers in 2006. Only three players — Mench (2006), Barry Bonds (2004) and Jim Thome (2002) — carried similar streaks, while the all-time record is currently held by Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long, at eight consecutive games with a home run.
Jon Heyman of Fancred reports that “at least” six teams have expressed interest in dealing for Orioles reliever Zach Britton. That list appears to include the Cubs, Astros, Yankees, Red Sox, Giants, Phillies, Braves and Dodgers, though ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick says the latter two teams may have less interest in working something out, especially as the Dodgers try to remain under the luxury tax threshold. The Braves, on the other hand, may not be able to remain competitive with others teams’ offers unless they’re willing to give up top-shelf prospects, which Crasnick suggests they’re reluctant to do.
Britton, 30, has been severely limited this season due to a lengthy recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon. He underwent surgery during the offseason and was officially reinstated on June 11; since then, he’s collected four saves and pitched to a 3.45 ERA, 5.7 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 across 15 2/3 innings. The left-hander stands to earn $12 million in 2018 and is poised to enter free agency at season’s end.
Crasnick adds that the Orioles are hoping to wrap up a potential deal sometime in the next week. Each one of the eight teams that have been connected to the lefty reliever so far are currently positioned to make a run at the playoffs and could benefit from the extra boost to their bullpen as the second half of the season kicks off. Britton’s last (and only) postseason performance came in 2014, during which he issued two runs, five walks and five strikeouts through 4 2/3 innings before the Orioles got knocked out in the ALCS.