Video: Daniel Robertson hits first walk-off grand slam in Rays history

The Rays scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to come from behind and beat the Marlins 6-4 on Sunday afternoon. The final four runs scored on a grand slam from Daniel Robertson, marking the first walk-off grand slam in Rays history.

Kyle Barraclough started the inning, but gave up hits to the first three hitters he faced: a double to Jake Bauers, a single to C.J. Cron, and an RBI single to Ji-Man Choi. Barraclough struck out Carlos Gomez and got Mallex Smith to ground out, seeming as if he would navigate his way out of trouble. But Willy Adames drew a walk to load the bases and bring up Robertson. After taking a first-pitch ball, Robertson pulled a 94 MPH four-seam fastball into the seats in left field to send the Rays home winners.

Robertson is batting .355/.378/.400 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, and 42 runs scored in 307 plate appearances this season.

Thanks to Robertson’s heroics, the Rays avoided being swept by the Marlins. The club is now 50-49, solidly in third place in the AL East. They’re nine games back of the second Wild Card slot.

