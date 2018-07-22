Noah Syndergaard to disabled list due to hand, foot, and mouth disease

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that Mets starter Noah Syndergaard will be placed on the 10-day disabled list because he contracted hand, foot, and mouth disease. The ailment is more common in children than adults and is caused by Coxsackievirus A16 or Enterovirus 71. According to James Wagner of the New York Times, it is believed that Syndergaard picked up hand, foot, and mouth disease working at a youth camp during the All-Star break.
Syndergaard, 25, started on Friday. He pitched well but lasted only five innings, throwing 84 pitches, because he had diminished velocity and felt tired. He yielded a run on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts. It was his second start since returning from a DL stint (strained ligament in right index finger) that kept him out between May 26 and July 12.
The Mets expect Syndergaard to need only the minimum 10 days to recover. Corey Oswalt will temporarily take Syndergaard’s spot in the rotation.
In 13 starts this season, Syndergaard owns a 2.89 ERA with 83 strikeouts and 15 walks in 74 2/3 innings.
The Rays scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to come from behind and beat the Marlins 6-4 on Sunday afternoon. The final four runs scored on a grand slam from Daniel Robertson, marking the first walk-off grand slam in Rays history.
Kyle Barraclough started the inning, but gave up hits to the first three hitters he faced: a double to Jake Bauers, a single to C.J. Cron, and an RBI single to Ji-Man Choi. Barraclough struck out Carlos Gomez and got Mallex Smith to ground out, seeming as if he would navigate his way out of trouble. But Willy Adames drew a walk to load the bases and bring up Robertson. After taking a first-pitch ball, Robertson pulled a 94 MPH four-seam fastball into the seats in left field to send the Rays home winners.
Robertson is batting .355/.378/.400 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, and 42 runs scored in 307 plate appearances this season.
Thanks to Robertson’s heroics, the Rays avoided being swept by the Marlins. The club is now 50-49, solidly in third place in the AL East. They’re nine games back of the second Wild Card slot.