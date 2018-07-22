Eastern AA All Star Baseball
Mets place Tim Tebow on 7-day disabled list

By Ashley VarelaJul 22, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Tim Tebow was placed on the 7-day disabled list with a right hand injury, the Mets’ Double-A affiliate announced Saturday. The outfielder was forced to make an early exit from Thursday’s minor league game and underwent some preliminary tests on Friday, but he’s still expected to consult with a hand specialist next week to determine the extent of the injury and give the Mets some indication of how long his recovery might take.

Tebow, 30, was promoted to Double-A Binghamton at the start of the 2018 season and has slashed .273/.336/.399 with six home runs, a stolen base and a .734 OPS through 298 plate appearances so far. This is the first serious setback he’s experienced in two seasons of professional baseball, and casts some doubt on his ability to return to the field before the end of the regular season. A promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas (let alone the majors) appears to be all but ruled out at this point.

Tebow’s injury is the latest in a string of unfortunate mishaps for the Mets, who are also dealing with injuries to Yoenis Cespedes (calcification in heels), Noah Syndergaard (fatigue/’dead arm’) and T.J. Rivera (right elbow sprain), among various others at the major league level. Cespedes’ case has raised the most alarm over the last two days, as skipper Mickey Callaway claimed to have no knowledge of the outfielder’s remarks to the press concerning an impending surgery on his heels.

Bradley Zimmer to miss 8-12 months after shoulder surgery

By Ashley VarelaJul 21, 2018, 7:52 PM EDT
Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer is out for the year after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Saturday. The projected recovery timetable spans anywhere from 8-12 months, which puts Zimmer’s return in the second half of the 2019 season, assuming that all goes well.

Zimmer, 25, had not made an appearance for the Indians since June 3. He racked up a cumulative nine weeks on the major- and minor-league disabled lists this season and will have finished his year with a .226/.281/.330 batting line, seven extra-base hits, and four stolen bases in 114 plate appearances.

The outfielder reportedly sustained his season-ending injury during a workout in Triple-A Columbus, where Cleveland.com’s Joe Noga says Zimmer began feeling discomfort in his shoulder after completing a set of one-handed throwing drills. Comments from club manager Terry Francona suggest that the Indians have every reason to believe that he’ll make a full recovery by next summer, though it’s not yet clear whether or not he’ll need additional time to readjust to a full workload when he takes the field again.