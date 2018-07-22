Justin Turner could be headed back to disabled list

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner could be headed back to the 10-day disabled list after aggravating a groin injury during Sunday’s game against the Brewers, David Vassegh reports. Turner initially suffered an adductor muscle injury before the All-Star break. He pinch-hit on Saturday and started Sunday afternoon for the first time since July 11. However, he lasted only three innings before exiting the game.

Turner, 33, didn’t make his season debut until May 15 after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist after being hit by a pitch in a spring training game in mid-March. In 192 plate appearances this season, Turner is hitting .259/.354/.398 with five home runs, 20 RBI, and 21 runs scored.

The Dodgers have been starting Max Muncy at third base in Turner’s place and that figures to be the case should Turner need to go on the disabled list. The club also recently acquired Manny Machado from the Orioles. He could potentially play some third base while Turner is out.

