Corey Dickerson has homered in four straight games

Though not quite in Matt Carpenter territory yet, Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson homered in his fourth consecutive game on Sunday, helping his team take down the Reds 9-2 in a road series finale. The Pirates have now won nine games in a row and are two games above .500 for the first time since early June.

Dickerson’s two-run homer game in the second inning off of Matt Harvey, increasing the Pirates’ lead to 5-0 at the time. It came just ahead of a Starling Marte solo shot.

The 4th time your Bucs have gone B2B this season. Dickerson and Marte combine for a couple blasts. 👇🙌 pic.twitter.com/7uBmxCGcBe — Pirates (@Pirates) July 22, 2018

Dickerson also hit a two-run homer on July 15 against the Brewers just ahead of the All-Star break. In the first game out of the break, Dickerson hit a solo shot off of Tyler Mahle and clubbed two solo dingers off of Anthony DeSclafani in Saturday’s win over the Reds. The power surge is a welcome sight as Dickerson went the entire month of June without homering. In fact, he had a 43-game homerless streak between May 5 and June 29.

Dickerson, 29, is now batting .315/.347/.509 with 11 home runs, 42 RBI, and 47 runs scored in 360 plate appearances this season. He’s been a tremendous pickup for the Pirates, who acquired him from the Rays in February.

