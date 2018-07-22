Justin Berl/Getty Images

Corey Dickerson has homered in four straight games

By Bill BaerJul 22, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
Though not quite in Matt Carpenter territory yet, Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson homered in his fourth consecutive game on Sunday, helping his team take down the Reds 9-2 in a road series finale. The Pirates have now won nine games in a row and are two games above .500 for the first time since early June.

Dickerson’s two-run homer game in the second inning off of Matt Harvey, increasing the Pirates’ lead to 5-0 at the time. It came just ahead of a Starling Marte solo shot.

Dickerson also hit a two-run homer on July 15 against the Brewers just ahead of the All-Star break. In the first game out of the break, Dickerson hit a solo shot off of Tyler Mahle and clubbed two solo dingers off of Anthony DeSclafani in Saturday’s win over the Reds. The power surge is a welcome sight as Dickerson went the entire month of June without homering. In fact, he had a 43-game homerless streak between May 5 and June 29.

Dickerson, 29, is now batting .315/.347/.509 with 11 home runs, 42 RBI, and 47 runs scored in 360 plate appearances this season. He’s been a tremendous pickup for the Pirates, who acquired him from the Rays in February.

Brian Blanco/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 22, 2018, 6:40 PM EDT
The Rays scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to come from behind and beat the Marlins 6-4 on Sunday afternoon. The final four runs scored on a grand slam from Daniel Robertson, marking the first walk-off grand slam in Rays history.

Kyle Barraclough started the inning, but gave up hits to the first three hitters he faced: a double to Jake Bauers, a single to C.J. Cron, and an RBI single to Ji-Man Choi. Barraclough struck out Carlos Gomez and got Mallex Smith to ground out, seeming as if he would navigate his way out of trouble. But Willy Adames drew a walk to load the bases and bring up Robertson. After taking a first-pitch ball, Robertson pulled a 94 MPH four-seam fastball into the seats in left field to send the Rays home winners.

Robertson is batting .355/.378/.400 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, and 42 runs scored in 307 plate appearances this season.

Thanks to Robertson’s heroics, the Rays avoided being swept by the Marlins. The club is now 50-49, solidly in third place in the AL East. They’re nine games back of the second Wild Card slot.