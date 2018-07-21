Jeurys Familia
Athletics acquire Jeurys Familia from Mets

By Ashley VarelaJul 21, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
The Athletics have acquired closer Jeurys Familia from the Mets, per official announcements from the teams. The Mets will receive minor league right-hander Bobby Wahl and third base prospect William Toffey in the deal, as well as $1 million in international slot money.

Familia, 28, has drawn significant interest from as many as seven or eight teams over the last week or so. While the right-hander hasn’t hit any career-best marks this season, he’s more than held his own with a 2.88 ERA, 2.54 FIP and 1.2 fWAR over 40 2/3 innings in 2018. He’s positioned to enter free agency at the end of the year, and the A’s are expected to absorb the remaining $3 million on his contract before he does so.

The Mets, meanwhile, came away with two lower-level players in the trade. The 26-year-old Wahl has just 7 2/3 innings of major league experience under his belt and issued four runs, four walks, and eight strikeouts during his first seven games with the A’s in 2017. He’s been far more productive in Triple-A Nashville this year, racking up 11 saves in 27 chances and pairing that with a ridiculous 2.27 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 14.7 SO/9 through 39 2/3 innings.

MLB Pipeline ranked Toffey no. 17 in the A’s system prior to the start of the 2018 season, noting his above-average defense but casting some doubt on his ability to hit for both average and power in the majors. The 23-year-old corner infielder is still getting his sea legs in High-A Stockton, where he’s batting .244/.357/.384 with five home runs and a .741 OPS in 197 PA.

Cardinals place Carlos Martinez on 10-day disabled list with oblique strain

By Ashley VarelaJul 21, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
The Cardinals have placed right-hander Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain, per a team announcement on Saturday. The move is retroactive to July 20. No definite timetable has been set for his return to the rotation yet, but interim manager Mike Shildt told reporters he feels confident that Martinez will only need to skip one start before taking the mound again.

Martinez, 26, sustained the injury while trying to snare a line drive during Thursday’s 9-6 loss to the Cubs. It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the righty this season, as he lost nearly four weeks to a right lat strain and pitched to a 5.32 ERA after returning to the Cardinals’ roster in early June. Overall, however, his numbers look a little stronger: He’s 6-6 in 17 starts with a 3.39 ERA, 4.5 BB/9 and 8.4 SO/9 through 95 2/3 innings.

In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever John Brebbia has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. The 28-year-old Brebbia has already enjoyed three short-lived stints in the majors this season; he currently holds a cumulative 4.13 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, 9.9 SO/9 and two saves in 32 2/3 innings with the club.