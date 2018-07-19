Getty Images

Buyers and Sellers At the Trade Deadline: American League East

With Manny Machado’s trade completed, the rest of baseball can now turn its attention to the non-blue chip players on the market.

Yesterday, in our look-ahead to the second half, we mentioned some of the top players likely to be made available. Today we look at each team to see who is buying, who is selling, what they’re seeking and what they have to offer. Note: almost every contender, always, needs relief help. Really, every dang team with a winning percentage over .300 will tell the press it wants bullpen arms. As such, I apologize if that becomes redundant.

As a reminder, the non-waiver Trade Deadline is July 31. Players traded after that date but before August 31 need to pass through waivers unclaimed before they can be traded. All players traded before August 31 are eligible to be on their new team’s playoff roster should they make the postseason.

First up, the American League East:

Red Sox
Status: Buyers
Wanted: Relief help and, possibly a starter. They have some minor league arms to deal to get that help, but when you’re on a 116-win pace, you can afford to be choosy and to drive a hard bargain. There are not glaring needs here outside of a non-closing bullpen arm.

Yankees
Status: Buyers
Wanted: Starting pitching. Look for them to be the first team mentioned in any rumor about a starting pitcher. They have major league-ready talent to deal for it too, including outfielder Clint Frazier, among others. If either Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard became available, the Yankees might consider trading A LOT of their top prospects from their deep farm system for one of them, but it’s hard to see the Mets wanting to make a trade with the source of their inferiority complex.

Rays
Status: Both?
Wanted/For Sale: The Rays are looking for good deals above all else, and if a given deal is characterized as an “acquisition” or a “selloff,” well, that’s just you failing to think outside of the box, man. If they do buy it’s because they improve their shot at the second Wild Card position in the next couple of weeks, but they won’t buy big regardless. If they do decide to sell they have a lot of potential candidates, inclduing Nate Eovaldi, Wilson Ramos, Sergio Romo, Adeiny Hechavarria, and the perpetually-rumored-to-be-dealt, Chris Archer.

Blue Jays
Status: Sellers
For Sale: Starter J.A. Happ, reliever Tyler Clippard and possibly John Axford. They had big dreams of flipping Josh Donaldson at the deadline but his health won’t cooperate. It’s a reload situation for Toronto, what with some good prospects, including Vlad Guerrero Jr., poised to join the club in the near-to-mid future, so pieces that can complement that are what they’re after.

Orioles
Status: Sellers
For Sale: Everything that isn’t nailed down, but mostly Zach Britton, Brad Brach and Adam Jones. They may be willing to trade the big brick building in right field. While we’re at it, how are ya fixed for harbors?

 

Dodgers acquire Manny Machado from Orioles for five minor leaguers

The Orioles and Dodgers finally completed the trade involving Manny Machado, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports. The Orioles will receive five prospects from the Dodgers: Yusniel Diaz, Dean Kremer, Zach Pop, Rylan Bannon, and Breyvic Valera.

Machado, 26, is in the final year of his contract, so this is currently a rental for the first-place Dodgers. Machado ended the first half batting .315/.387/.575 with 24 home runs, 65 RBI, 48 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 413 plate appearances. In Los Angeles, he will handle shortstop, allowing Chris Taylor to move over to second base.

MLB Pipeline rated Diaz as the Dodgers’ No. 4 prospect and No. 84 across baseball. Kremer was No. 27 in the Dodgers’ system and Bannon was No. 28.

Diaz, 21, is considered the centerpiece of the trade. The outfielder hit .314/.428/.477 with 20 extra-base hits, 30 RBI, and 36 runs scored in 264 plate appearances at Double-A Tulsa this season.

Kremer, 22, was selected by the Dodgers in the 14th round of the 2016 draft. He spent most of his season with High-A Rancho Cucamonga before earning a promotion to Tulsa earlier this month. Overall, in 17 starts, the right-hander posted a 3.03 ERA with a 125/29 K/BB ratio in 86 innings.

Pop, 21, was selected by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He has spent his season between Rancho Cucamonga and Single-A Great Lakes. Overall, he compiled a 1.04 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 13 walks in 43 1/3 innings of relief.

Bannon, 22, was selected by the Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2017 draft. With Rancho Cucamonga this season, the infielder batted .296/.402/.559 with 20 home runs and 61 RBI in 403 PA.

Valera, 26, has appeared in 20 games at the major league level for the Dodgers this season, batting a meager .172 with a .445 OPS in 34 PA. Valera has versatility, having played second base, third base, and corner outfield this year while also having experience in center field, shortstop, and first base.