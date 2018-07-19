Getty Images

Brewers won’t punish Josh Hader for offensive tweets

By Bill BaerJul 19, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
Some old tweets of Josh Hader‘s surfaced during the All-Star Game on Tuesday, containing offensive and hateful language. Major League Baseball responded by ordering Hader to attend sensitivity training and attend diversity initiatives.

The Brewers won’t punish Hader themselves, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. GM David Stearns says the club is taking its lead from MLB, which has already handed down its punishment to Hader. Additionally, the Brewers’ lack of punishment has to do with the tweets occurring when Hader was younger — 17 years old — and not involved with professional baseball.

Stearns also said of Hader’s tweets, “I don’t think they’re representative of who he is. I think they’re offensive. I think they’re ill-informed and ignorant but I don’t think they represent who he is as a person right now.” Stearns added, “I don’t know how he’s going to work through it. The truth is he has put himself in this situation. And he’s going to have to work very hard to get through it.”

Hader apologized on Wednesday, saying, “I was 17 years old, and as a child I was immature, and obviously I said some things that were inexcusable. That doesn’t reflect on who I am as a person today.” Hader said, “I’m deeply sorry for what I’ve said. I’m ready for any consequences that happen for what happened seven years ago.”

Lorenzo Cain, a black outfielder and teammate of Hader’s, said, “I know Hader; he’s a great guy. I know he’s a great teammate. I’m fine. Everybody will be O.K. We’ll move on.” Cain further defended Hader, saying, “We’ve all said crazy stuff growing up, even when we were 17, 18 years old. If we could follow each other around with a recorder every day, I’m sure we all said some dumb stuff. We’re going to move on from this.”

First baseman Jesús Aguilar also came to Hader’s defense:

However, Aguilar also retweeted a tweet from Scott Wheeler of The Athletic which had screencaps of Royals 2B/OF Whit Merrifield and Angels outfielder Mike Trout using the word “gay” pejoratively in tweets. Merrifield also used the word “retard” pejoratively.

The “he was 17” defense rings hollow. At 17 years old, one is able to join the military, get a full driver’s license (in many states), apply for student loans, and get married (in some states). Additionally, one is not far off from being able to legally buy cigarettes and guns. Given all of these other responsibilities we give to teenagers, asking them not to use racial and homophobic slurs is not unreasonable. Punishing them when they do so is also not unreasonable.

A study from several years ago found that black boys are viewed as older and less innocent than white boys. A similar study from last year found that black girls are viewed as less innocent than white girls. Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, and Cameron Tillman, among many others, never got the benefit of the doubt that Hader and countless other white kids have gotten and continue to get in our society. When we start giving the same benefit of the doubt to members of marginalized groups, then we can break out the “but he was only 17” defense for Hader.

We also need to ask ourselves what our inaction regarding Hader’s words will say to members of those marginalized communities. Will it tell them that we value the comfort of those in power above everyone else? Will it tell members of marginalized groups that they are not welcome? In this case, it absolutely will. It communicates the message that, as long as you are white and can perform athletic feats, there’s no level of bigotry the league won’t tolerate. Furthermore, as the league and its 30 individual teams make more efforts towards inclusiveness with events like “Pride Night,” the inaction comes off as two-faced and hypocritical. This is why Major League Baseball — and the Brewers — should have done more to respond to Hader’s tweets.

Report: Orioles, Yankees agree on Zach Britton trade

By Bill BaerJul 24, 2018, 8:32 PM EDT
Update #2 (9:07 PM ET): Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Orioles will receive Tate, Josh Rogers, and Cody Carroll from the Yankees.

Rogers, 24, was selected by the Yankees in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. The lefty has spent his 2018 campaign with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, putting up a 3.95 ERA with an 83/29 K/BB ratio in 109 1/3 innings. He is not listed in the Yankees’ Top 30 prospect list by MLB Pipeline.

Carroll, 25, was selected by the Yankees in the 22nd round of the 2015 draft. The right-hander has pitched 41 2/3 innings of relief for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, compiling a 2.38 ERA with a 55/18 K/BB ratio. MLB Pipeline ranks him at No. 15 in the Yankees’ system.

Update (9:01 PM ET): Both sides have agreed to the deal, Fancred’s Jon Heyman reports.

SNY’s Andy Martino reports that the Orioles and Yankees are close to a deal involving closer Zach Britton. The two clubs are reviewing medicals for the players involved. Martino calls the deal “far down the road but not done.” Martino adds that prospect Dillon Tate is likely heading to the Orioles if the trade gets finalized.

Britton, 30, made his season debut on June 12 after recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered during an offseason workout. In 15 2/3 innings this season, he has four saves with a 3.45 ERA and a 13/10 K/BB ratio. Britton also missed two months last season with a strained left forearm.

Britton would bolster the Yankees’ bullpen, which already has the league’s lowest ERA at 2.75. He would slot in behind closer Aroldis Chapman, who uncharacteristically walked three batters without recording an out in his most recent appearance on Saturday.

Tate, 24, is the Yankees’ No. 9 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The right-hander was selected by the Rangers in the first round (fourth overall) in the 2015 draft. The Rangers sent him to the Yankees along with Erik Swanson and Nick Green in the Carlos Beltran trade.

We’ll have more details for you about the supposed Britton deal as they emerge.