Athletics release Santiago Casilla

Manny Machado’s trade completed, the rest of baseball can now turn its attention to the non-blue chip players on the market.

Yesterday, in our look-ahead to the second half, we mentioned some of the top players likely to be made available. Today we look at each team to see who is buying, who is selling, what they’re seeking and what they have to offer. Note: almost every contender, always, needs relief help.

As a reminder, the non-waiver Trade Deadline is July 31. Players traded after that date but before August 31 need to pass through waivers unclaimed before they can be traded. All players traded before August 31 are eligible to be on their new team’s playoff roster should they make the postseason.

Next up, the National League West:

Dodgers

Status: Buyers. They got the big fish in Manny Machado, but they still may look for more help given that it’s “Win the World Series or Bust this year.

Wanted: Relief pitching. Again, as always. They need to be mindful of the luxury tax threshold, however, so a larger deal in which they unload salary could be in the offing.

Rockies

Status: Buyers. They’re hotter than blazes heading out of the break and should be in the playoff hunt for the rest of the season.

Wanted: Bullpen help. They could really use a bat as well, but that’s been the case for some time.

Diamondbacks

Staus: Buyers. It’s win-now for the Snakes.

Wanted: A starter. They thought they were getting one back with Shelby Miller but his comeback was derailed with elbow issues almost as soon as it began.

Giants

Status: Buyer. They’re always buying.

Wanted: A corner outfield bat and maybe a reliever.

Padres

Status: Sellers, Heck, they already sold pretty big just today.

For Sale: They already traded two relievers but Craig Stammen and Kirby Yates could help someone’s bullpen. Starter Tyson Ross could be a useful rental for someone.

