Rob Carr/Getty Images

Report: Manny Machado deal between Orioles, Dodgers may have hit a snag

By Bill BaerJul 18, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
10 Comments

Steve Phillips of MLB Network Radio reports that one or more of the prospects headed from the Dodgers to the Orioles in the Manny Machado deal have issues with their physicals. As a result, the trade may have hit a snag and the door may be open for other clubs. So far, it appears that Phillips is the only one reporting this, but things have otherwise been quiet on the Machado front since last night’s news.

According to Fancred’s Jon Heyman, Dodgers outfield prospect Yusniel Diaz is believed to be the centerpiece of the deal. The Dodgers apparently prefer to hold on to pitching prospect Dustin May and middle infield prospect Gavin Lux.

The first-place Dodgers have been playing Chris Taylor at shortstop since Corey Seager went down with a season-ending injury. The club has also gotten minimal production out of second base, which has mostly been handled by Logan Forsythe and Chase Utley. Adding Machado to play shortstop would allow Taylor to move over to second base.

Machado, 26, hit .315/.387/.575 with 24 home runs, 65 RBI, 48 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 413 plate appearances in the first half. Defensive metrics have rated his defense at shortstop as subpar, uncharacteristically.

Wilson Ramos likely to be sidelined through trade deadline with hamstring injury

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 18, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays placed catcher Wilson Ramos on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Ramos is likely to remain on the disabled list through the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Ramos, 30, was drawing a lot of trade interest after putting together a terrific first half of the season. He hit .297/.346/.488 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI in 315 plate appearances, earning a nomination to the American League All-Star team. Due to his injury, Ramos was replaced by the Indians’ Yan Gomes.

The Rays went into the All-Star break with a 49-47 record. While above .500, they are 18 games out of first place in the AL East and 8.5 games behind in the Wild Card race with three teams ahead of them, including the second-place, 62-win Yankees. Baseball Prospectus gives the Rays a 7.6 chance to make the playoffs. Understandably, the club may be more motivated to sell than to go full bore towards competing for a playoff appearance.