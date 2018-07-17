Getty Images

Trevor Story homers off of Charlie Morton, All-Star Game tied at two after seven

By Craig CalcaterraJul 17, 2018, 10:48 PM EDT
There was a whole lot of nothing happening in the All-Star Game after Willson Contreras‘ homer in the bottom of the third. We saw a lot of 98 m.p.h. pitches, a handful of walks and a near total lack of balls in play and/or defensive excitement for three and a half innings. In short: it was classic late 20-teens baseball. The most exciting thing that happened during that span was a trade that everyone knew was happening, even if they didn’t know when it would actually go down.

That changed in the bottom of the seventh when, with Charlie Morton of the Astros on the mound, Rockies shortstop Trevor Story socked one out to left field. There hasn’t been a lot of action tonight, but the action that has gone down has gone down in the left field stands.

It’s 2-2 as we head to the eighth inning.

 

Christian Yelich homers to bring the National League one run closer in the eighth

By Craig CalcaterraJul 17, 2018, 11:17 PM EDT
We entered the bottom of the eighth with the Americans leading the Nationals 5-2, and Charlie Morton on the hill. He got Joe Votto to ground out to second but he wasn’t so lucky when the Brewers’ Christian Yelich came to the plate: Yelich homered, again to left field, to bring the National League one run closer, 5-3.

After that Morton got both Charlie Blackmon and Lorenzo Cain to strike out, ending the inning.

We head to the top of the ninth, the American League still in the lead.