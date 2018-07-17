Scooter Gennett hits two-run homer in bottom of the ninth to send this one to extra innings

We entered the bottom of the ninth with the American League poised to win this thing. Edwin Diaz of the Mariners was on the hill, three outs away from a save. He didn’t save it.

After striking out Trevor Story Diaz walked J.T. Realmuto and then gave up a homer to Scooter Gennett of the Reds. This one went out to right field for a change. The home run broke a record: it was the seventh in the All-Star Game, breaking the record set back in 1971. Diaz retired Euenio Suarez and Jesus Aguilar after that, and on we go to extra innings.

Jean Segura has to be mad at his teammate for taking away his All-Star Game MVP, right? Everyone else has to be mad that they’re playing extra innings in an exhibition game. But this is the life they have chosen, so on we go into the night.

