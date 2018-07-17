Getty Images

Scooter Gennett hits two-run homer in bottom of the ninth to send this one to extra innings

By Craig CalcaterraJul 17, 2018, 11:42 PM EDT
We entered the bottom of the ninth with the American League poised to win this thing. Edwin Diaz of the Mariners was on the hill, three outs away from a save. He didn’t save it.

After striking out Trevor Story Diaz walked J.T. Realmuto and then gave up a homer to Scooter Gennett of the Reds. This one went out to right field for a change. The home run broke a record: it was the seventh in the All-Star Game, breaking the record set back in 1971. Diaz retired Euenio Suarez and Jesus Aguilar after that, and on we go to extra innings.

Jean Segura has to be mad at his teammate for taking away his All-Star Game MVP, right? Everyone else has to be mad that they’re playing extra innings in an exhibition game. But this is the life they have chosen, so on we go into the night.

Report: Dodgers, Orioles to complete Manny Machado trade

By Bill BaerJul 18, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
The Orioles and Dodgers are expected to finally complete involving SS/3B Manny Machado, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports. The Orioles will receive five prospects from the Dodgers. We’ll have more details about the other players involved later.

Machado, 26, is in the final year of his contract, so this is currently a rental for the first-place Dodgers. Machado ended the first half batting .315/.387/.575 with 24 home runs, 65 RBI, 48 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 413 plate appearances. In Los Angeles, he will handle shortstop, allowing Chris Taylor to move over to second base.