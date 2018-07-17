It’s pouring in Washington before the All-Star Game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some heavy weather moved through Washington D.C. late this afternoon, flooding dugouts at Nationals Park and sending waterfalls over the ledges of the upper decks. All a few hours before the All-Star Game.

The good news, though, is that the rains are moving out and it’s expected to be dry at game time. More good news, modern fields drain frighteningly fast, so the conditions will probably be A-OK for the game to go off on time. Indeed, a similar thing happened in Cincinnati before the 2015 All-Star Game — it was a dang monsoon — and you wouldn’t even know it by game time.

In the even things continue to be soggy and they have to postpone the game, it’ll be played tomorrow night. All signs at present, however, point to the Midsummer Classic going off as planned.

Here are some images from Washington’s monsoon:

Folks stranded in the Nats Dugout! A foot of water keeping them on the bench.@nbcwashington #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/m1IFvePagz — dckerNBC4 (@dckerNBC4) July 17, 2018

For the All-Star Game, it appears that Nationals Park added a waterfall. pic.twitter.com/0ne2EHOTx1 — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 17, 2018

Rain is pouring down for the MLB All Star game in Washington @NatalieKalibat @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/39PNDVR5pi — Jermaine Ferrell (@JermaineFerrell) July 17, 2018

And this, a hop, skip and a jump away from the ballpark:

Follow @craigcalcaterra