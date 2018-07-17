Indians are interested in Brad Hand

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that the Indians are among the teams interested in Padres closer Brad Hand.
The could certainly use the bullpen help, as their relievers rank 29th in the majors with 5.28 ERA. Hand would provde that help has he has a 3.05 ERA and 65/15 K/BB ratio and 24 saves over over 44.1 innings of work. He’s also provide an insurance policy for the next two seasons given that both Andrew Miller and Cody Allen due to hit free agency this winter. Hand, meanwhile, is under contract for this year and next for a total of $13.5 million, with a $10 million club option for 2021.
He’d cost a lot, but he’d also solve a problem for the Indians, both in the short term and the long term.
Some heavy weather moved through Washington D.C. late this afternoon, flooding dugouts at Nationals Park and sending waterfalls over the ledges of the upper decks. All a few hours before the All-Star Game.
The good news, though, is that the rains are moving out and it’s expected to be dry at game time. More good news, modern fields drain frighteningly fast, so the conditions will probably be A-OK for the game to go off on time. Indeed, a similar thing happened in Cincinnati before the 2015 All-Star Game — it was a dang monsoon — and you wouldn’t even know it by game time.
In the even things continue to be soggy and they have to postpone the game, it’ll be played tomorrow night. All signs at present, however, point to the Midsummer Classic going off as planned.
Here are some images from Washington’s monsoon:
And this, a hop, skip and a jump away from the ballpark: