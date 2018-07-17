Indians are interested in Brad Hand

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that the Indians are among the teams interested in Padres closer Brad Hand.

The could certainly use the bullpen help, as their relievers rank 29th in the majors with 5.28 ERA. Hand would provde that help has he has a 3.05 ERA and 65/15 K/BB ratio and 24 saves over over 44.1 innings of work. He’s also provide an insurance policy for the next two seasons given that both Andrew Miller and Cody Allen due to hit free agency this winter. Hand, meanwhile, is under contract for this year and next for a total of $13.5 million, with a $10 million club option for 2021.

He’d cost a lot, but he’d also solve a problem for the Indians, both in the short term and the long term.

