Dodgers seen as likely to land Manny Machado

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Dodgers are “increasingly likely” to land Manny Machado. He says that other teams who have been linked to Machado — including the Phillies and Brewers — believe that that’s what was going to happen.

Against that backdrop a couple of Dodgers players at the All-Star Game — Matt Kemp and Ross Stripling — made comments this afternoon suggesting that, yeah, they thought Machado was coming their way too, even if there was no specific inside information on their part.

As I wrote earlier today, it sounds like this is a done deal and everyone is just waiting for the All-Star Game to be over to announce it.

Follow @craigcalcaterra