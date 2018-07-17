Dodgers seen as likely to land Manny Machado

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Dodgers are “increasingly likely” to land Manny Machado. He says that other teams who have been linked to Machado — including the Phillies and Brewers — believe that that’s what was going to happen.
Against that backdrop a couple of Dodgers players at the All-Star Game — Matt Kemp and Ross Stripling — made comments this afternoon suggesting that, yeah, they thought Machado was coming their way too, even if there was no specific inside information on their part.
As I wrote earlier today, it sounds like this is a done deal and everyone is just waiting for the All-Star Game to be over to announce it.
Some heavy weather moved through Washington D.C. late this afternoon, flooding dugouts at Nationals Park and sending waterfalls over the ledges of the upper decks. All a few hours before the All-Star Game.
The good news, though, is that the rains are moving out and it’s expected to be dry at game time. More good news, modern fields drain frighteningly fast, so the conditions will probably be A-OK for the game to go off on time. Indeed, a similar thing happened in Cincinnati before the 2015 All-Star Game — it was a dang monsoon — and you wouldn’t even know it by game time.
In the even things continue to be soggy and they have to postpone the game, it’ll be played tomorrow night. All signs at present, however, point to the Midsummer Classic going off as planned.
Here are some images from Washington’s monsoon:
And this, a hop, skip and a jump away from the ballpark: