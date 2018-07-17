Christian Yelich homers to bring National League one run closer in the eighth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We entered the bottom of the eighth with the Americans leading the Nationals 5-2, and Charlie Morton on the hill. He got Joe Votto to ground out to second but he wasn’t so lucky when the Brewers’ Christian Yelich came to the plate: Yelich homered, again to left field, to bring the National League one run closer, 5-3.

After that Morton got both Charlie Blackmon and Lorenzo Cain to strike out, ending the inning.

We head to the top of the ninth, the American League still in the lead.

Follow @craigcalcaterra