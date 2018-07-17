Christian Yelich homers to bring National League one run closer in the eighth

We entered the bottom of the eighth with the Americans leading the Nationals 5-2, and Charlie Morton on the hill. He got Joe Votto to ground out to second but he wasn’t so lucky when the Brewers’ Christian Yelich came to the plate: Yelich homered, again to left field, to bring the National League one run closer, 5-3.
After that Morton got both Charlie Blackmon and Lorenzo Cain to strike out, ending the inning.
We head to the top of the ninth, the American League still in the lead.
The Orioles and Dodgers are expected to finally complete involving SS/3B Manny Machado, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports. The Orioles will receive five prospects from the Dodgers. We’ll have more details about the other players involved later.
Machado, 26, is in the final year of his contract, so this is currently a rental for the first-place Dodgers. Machado ended the first half batting .315/.387/.575 with 24 home runs, 65 RBI, 48 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 413 plate appearances. In Los Angeles, he will handle shortstop, allowing Chris Taylor to move over to second base.