Rhys Hoskins upsets Jesús Aguilar in first round of Home Run Derby

Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins, a No. 8 seed in the 2018 Home Run Derby, upset Brewers first baseman and No. 1 seed Jesús Aguilar in the first round. Hoskins went first, blasting 17 home runs, which was more than enough to hold off Aguilar, who hit 12. Hoskins got into a groove, pulling quite a few home runs down the left field line. Aguilar’s pace was comparatively much slower and he didn’t use his time-out until he had about a minute and a half remaining.

Hoskins’ longest home run went 463 feet and he maxed out in exit velocity at 108 MPH. For Aguilar, those numbers were 428 feet and 106 MPH, respectively.

The seeds were accurate, despite the upset. Hoskins had 14 home runs in the first half, the fewest of any of the eight contestants. Aguilar’s 24 first-half homers led the National League and is the most among the Derby contestants.

We’ll have more updates for you as the Derby progresses. Kyle Schwarber and Alex Bregman are currently doing battle. They’ll be followed by Javier Báez and Max Muncy, and Freddie Freeman and Bryce Harper.

Follow @Baer_Bill