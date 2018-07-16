Rhys Hoskins upsets Jesús Aguilar in first round of Home Run Derby

Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins, a No. 8 seed in the 2018 Home Run Derby, upset Brewers first baseman and No. 1 seed Jesús Aguilar in the first round. Hoskins went first, blasting 17 home runs, which was more than enough to hold off Aguilar, who hit 12. Hoskins got into a groove, pulling quite a few home runs down the left field line. Aguilar’s pace was comparatively much slower and he didn’t use his time-out until he had about a minute and a half remaining.
Hoskins’ longest home run went 463 feet and he maxed out in exit velocity at 108 MPH. For Aguilar, those numbers were 428 feet and 106 MPH, respectively.
The seeds were accurate, despite the upset. Hoskins had 14 home runs in the first half, the fewest of any of the eight contestants. Aguilar’s 24 first-half homers led the National League and is the most among the Derby contestants.
We’ll have more updates for you as the Derby progresses. Kyle Schwarber and Alex Bregman are currently doing battle. They’ll be followed by Javier Báez and Max Muncy, and Freddie Freeman and Bryce Harper.
Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber thought his 16 home runs would be enough to take down Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the first round of the 2018 Home Run Derby. He was right, but Schwarber just barely escaped Bregman.
Because Schwarber hit two home runs that went 440 feet or longer, he unlocked 30 seconds of bonus time, which proved quite necessary. Schwarber added a couple of home runs to his total before giving way to Bregman.
Bregman, who had 20 home runs in the first half, hit a lot of line drives, peppering the stands in left field with home runs. He seemed to have enough time to at least tie Schwarber as the clock ran out. With his final swing, Bregman hit a fly ball to left-center that fell about three feet shy of tying Schwarber at 16. Bregman did not hit any home runs 440 feet or longer. Alas, Bregman was eliminated.
The Schwarber-Bregman round was thrilling and tense. While the four-minute clock isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, it is undeniably what made this round so fun. If you’re not watching the Home Run Derby, you’re really missing out on some enjoyable baseball-adjacent stuff.