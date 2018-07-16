For the second straight year, Chris Sale, Max Scherzer match up as All-Star Game starters

The Home Run Derby goes off tonight at 8PM. It’ll be on ESPN and streaming at MLB.com.

Say what you want about the Home Run Derby, but it’s a heck of a lot better now in its truncated, three-round, head-to-head, bracketed version than it used to be. The thing moves along nicely, there’s natural building drama and all of that. We like to complain about everything, but the format and entertainment value of the Home Run Derby is pretty darn good and way better than it used to be.

Not that we can’t find something to complain about. This year many will no doubt complain about the lack of star power. Last year we had Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. This year we have Bryce Harper and Freddie Freeman — good, but not the pure power beasts we had in 2017 — and beyond them it’s a little anonymous, at least to the casual fan.

My personal view is that that’s OK because it helps introduce folks to players they may not have seen or heard much about. And, let’s not forget, Giancarlo Stanton got eliminated in the first round last year and the guy who lost the final — Miguel Sano — has been playing A-ball down in Fort Myers for the past month. Star power doesn’t mean everything. The dingers take center stage here, not the names.

For 2018, this is who we have:

As we did last year, Bill, Ashley, and I have peered into our crystal ball to tell you exactly what’s going to happen tonight. At least I told you exactly what would happen last year. You may not have heard this anywhere else — I hardly ever mention it because of my natural humbleness — but I picked the whole Derby correctly. Totally by skill and not by dumb luck, I can assure you. As such, if any of my picks are wrong it’s because the thing is rigged.

BILL

Round 1

Jesus Aguilar over Rhys Hoskins

Kyle Schwarber over Alex Bregman

Bryce Harper over Freddie Freeman

Javier Baez over Max Muncy

Round 2

Kyle Schwarber over Jesus Aguilar

Bryce Harper over Javier Baez

Final

Kyle Schwarber over Bryce Harper

ASHLEY

Round 1

Rhys Hoskins over Jesus Aguilar

Kyle Schwarber over Alex Bregman

Bryce Harper over Freddie Freeman

Javier Baez over Max Muncy

Round 2

Kyle Schwarber over Jesus Aguilar

Javier Baez over Bryce Harper

Final

Kyle Schwarber over Javier Baez

CRAIG

Round 1

Jesus Aguilar over Rhys Hoskins

Alex Bregman over Kyle Schwarber

Bryce Harper over Freddie Freeman

Max Muncy over Javier Baez

Round 2

Jesus Aguilar over Alex Bregman

Max Muncy over Bryce Harper

Final

Jesus Aguilar over Max Muncy

