Report: Phillies, Giants interested in Jeurys Familia

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Phillies and Giants are among the teams interested in Mets closer Jeurys Familia. Olney adds that the Phillies may prefer to wait to see what happens on the Manny Machado and Zach Britton fronts before moving on to Familia.
Familia, 28, has racked up 17 saves with a 2.88 ERA and a 43/14 K/BB ratio for the Mets this season across 40 2/3 innings. It’s been a good bounce-back year after struggling and battling a blood clot in his right shoulder in 2017.
Familia would be a rental for any team that would acquire him, as he’s a free agent after the season. Regardless, he ranks among the best relievers available heading into the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
Both teams could use the bullpen help. The Phillies’ bullpen is largely young and inexperienced, and has battled inconsistency in the first half. The Giants are without closer Hunter Strickland and only got Mark Melancon back last month.
Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman strugged in Sunday afternoon’s start against the Red Sox, yielding four runs (three earned) over five innings. He fell to 2-7 with a 5.86 ERA. The Jays dropped three of four games to the Sox in the series and now sit with a 43-52 record heading into the All-Star break.
Steve Buffery of the Toronto Sun reports that while Stroman was initially cool, calm, and collected when speaking to the media after the game, he eventually snapped. Stroman was asked by a reporter about breaking into professional baseball with short-season Single-A Vancouver in 2012. Stroman yelled at the reporter, noting that his team had just lost to the Red Sox, and called his team “f– terrible.” Keegan Matheson’s account of the situation lines up with Buffery’s as well.
Prior to the outburst, Stroman had just praised his teammates, saying, “My team picks me up a ton. They pick me up all year. I should be able to pitch better in times like that when my team doesn’t have my back. Because they’ve had my back a ton of times. So, love my guys on my team and like I said, I would go to war with them any day.”
Stroman will have off until Friday, so hopefully the time off helps him clear his mind. It has understandably been a frustrating season in Toronto.