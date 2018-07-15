Report: Phillies, Giants interested in Jeurys Familia

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Phillies and Giants are among the teams interested in Mets closer Jeurys Familia. Olney adds that the Phillies may prefer to wait to see what happens on the Manny Machado and Zach Britton fronts before moving on to Familia.

Familia, 28, has racked up 17 saves with a 2.88 ERA and a 43/14 K/BB ratio for the Mets this season across 40 2/3 innings. It’s been a good bounce-back year after struggling and battling a blood clot in his right shoulder in 2017.

Familia would be a rental for any team that would acquire him, as he’s a free agent after the season. Regardless, he ranks among the best relievers available heading into the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Both teams could use the bullpen help. The Phillies’ bullpen is largely young and inexperienced, and has battled inconsistency in the first half. The Giants are without closer Hunter Strickland and only got Mark Melancon back last month.

