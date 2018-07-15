Giants place Jeff Samardzija on 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation

Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija is heading back to the disabled list, per a team announcement on Sunday. Samardzija was diagnosed with another bout of inflammation in his right shoulder and will undergo further evaluation this week, though surgery is not currently being considered. A concrete timetable for his return to the rotation will not be set until the club knows the extent of his injury.

At this point in the season, Samardzija has seen far more time on the DL than he has on the mound. This will be his third trip there after missing a collective nine weeks with a pectoral strain and right shoulder rightness since the start of the year. When healthy, he put up a 1-5 record in 10 starts with a 6.25 ERA, 5.2 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 through just 44 2/3 innings in 2018.

In a corresponding move, infielder Kelby Tomlinson has been recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. Southpaw Derek Holland will slot into Samardzija’s spot in the rotation; he currently carries a 5-8 record across 18 starts and a 4.09 ERA, 3.4 B/9 and 9.1 SO/9 over 101 1/3 innings in 2018.