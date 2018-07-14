Wilson Ramos to miss All-Star Game with hamstring injury

Rays catcher Wilson Ramos will not take the field for his first-ever All-Star appearance on Tuesday. He made an early departure from Saturday’s record-setting 19-6 win over the Twins after feeling some tightness in his left hamstring that will likely merit further evaluation. The team is likely to place him on the 10-day disabled list over the next few days, though they have yet to reveal a concrete timeline for his return to the lineup.

Ramos, 30, has dealt with hamstring issues in both of his legs over the last few years, albeit nothing serious enough to merit a lengthy stay on the disabled list since 2013. Prior to his injury on Saturday, the catcher batted a stunning .297/.346/.486 with 14 home runs and an .832 OPS in 312 PA this season. This isn’t the first year he’s earned All-Star accolades, but it was to be his first time starting the All-Star Game behind the dish.

While Ramos won’t take the field for the American League All-Stars this time around, he told reporters that he still plans on bringing his family out to Washington, D.C. to enjoy the festivities throughout the week. Royals backstop Salvador Perez will presumably take Ramos’ spot in Tuesday’s starting lineup, since he’s currently listed as a primary reserve for the game.