Tampa Bay Rays v New York Mets
Getty Images

Wilson Ramos to miss All-Star Game with hamstring injury

By Ashley VarelaJul 14, 2018, 7:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

Rays catcher Wilson Ramos will not take the field for his first-ever All-Star appearance on Tuesday. He made an early departure from Saturday’s record-setting 19-6 win over the Twins after feeling some tightness in his left hamstring that will likely merit further evaluation. The team is likely to place him on the 10-day disabled list over the next few days, though they have yet to reveal a concrete timeline for his return to the lineup.

Ramos, 30, has dealt with hamstring issues in both of his legs over the last few years, albeit nothing serious enough to merit a lengthy stay on the disabled list since 2013. Prior to his injury on Saturday, the catcher batted a stunning .297/.346/.486 with 14 home runs and an .832 OPS in 312 PA this season. This isn’t the first year he’s earned All-Star accolades, but it was to be his first time starting the All-Star Game behind the dish.

While Ramos won’t take the field for the American League All-Stars this time around, he told reporters that he still plans on bringing his family out to Washington, D.C. to enjoy the festivities throughout the week. Royals backstop Salvador Perez will presumably take Ramos’ spot in Tuesday’s starting lineup, since he’s currently listed as a primary reserve for the game.

Video: Xander Bogaerts crushes Red Sox’ first walk-off slam in 18 years

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJul 14, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

Xander Bogaerts polished off the Red Sox’ 10-inning, 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays in dazzling fashion on Saturday, crushing a Chris Rowley fastball to dead center field for a walk-off grand slam:

It wasn’t exactly Bogaerts’ first slam of the year — he checked that box twice in April alone — but it marked the club’s first walk-off grand slam since Rico Brogna did it against the Devil Rays in August 2000. In fact, this has been a remarkably grand slam-filled season for the Red Sox so far; according to ESPN Stats & Info, they’ve racked up nine slams in the first four months of the season, just two shy of the all-time record they established in 2005.

The walk-off homer capped a wild game for the Red Sox, one in which they took an early lead with J.D. Martinez‘s league-leading 29th home run, lost Eduardo Rodriguez to a right ankle sprain, and sent the game to extras with a last-minute RBI double from Jackie Bradley in the ninth. They’ve now taken the lead in the four-game series, 2-1, and will go for the win on Sunday afternoon when southpaw Brian Johnson takes on Blue Jays’ right-hander Marcus Stroman at 1:05 PM EDT.