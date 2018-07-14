Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
Video: Xander Bogaerts crushes Red Sox’ first walk-off slam in 18 years

By Ashley VarelaJul 14, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
Xander Bogaerts polished off the Red Sox’ 10-inning, 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays in dazzling fashion on Saturday, crushing a Chris Rowley fastball to dead center field for a walk-off grand slam:

It wasn’t exactly Bogaerts’ first slam of the year — he checked that box twice in April alone — but it marked the club’s first walk-off grand slam since Rico Brogna did it against the Devil Rays in August 2000. In fact, this has been a remarkably grand slam-filled season for the Red Sox so far; according to ESPN Stats & Info, they’ve racked up nine slams in the first four months of the season, just two shy of the all-time record they established in 2005.

The walk-off homer capped a wild game for the Red Sox, one in which they took an early lead with J.D. Martinez‘s league-leading 29th home run, lost Eduardo Rodriguez to a right ankle sprain, and sent the game to extras with a last-minute RBI double from Jackie Bradley in the ninth. They’ve now taken the lead in the four-game series, 2-1, and will go for the win on Sunday afternoon when southpaw Brian Johnson takes on Blue Jays’ right-hander Marcus Stroman at 1:05 PM EDT.

Eduardo Rodriguez leaves game with sprained ankle

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
By Ashley VarelaJul 14, 2018, 4:29 PM EDT
Red Sox southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez was removed from Saturday’s start against the Blue Jays after spraining his right ankle in the sixth inning. With one out and no batters on, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. laced a first-pitch changeup back up the middle, where Blake Swihart bobbled the grounder and made a late throw to first base. Rodriguez didn’t have enough time to get out of Gurriel’s way, and tweaked his ankle while trying to leapfrog over the outstretched runner.

Both Gurriel and Rodriguez were attended to by trainers after the collision. Gurriel was able to remain in the game, but Rodriguez was escorted off the field and later diagnosed with a right ankle sprain. It’s not immediately clear how long he’ll be sidelined, though he’s expected to undergo further evaluation in the days to come.

Prior to the injury, Rodriguez was working through one of his more dominant outings of the month. He set down 5 1/3 scoreless innings, holding the Blue Jays to four hits and striking out five of 19 batters. He’s 11-3 on the year with a modest 3.44 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 9.4 SO/9 through 104 2/3 innings.