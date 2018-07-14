Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One
Getty Images

Report: Indians, Orioles discussing Mychal Givens

By Ashley VarelaJul 14, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Indians appear to be interested in Orioles right-handed reliever Mychal Givens, per a recent report from MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Givens is far from the only player the club is interested in acquiring prior to the trade deadline, but as they’re currently eying affordable, multi-inning relievers, he definitely seems to fit the bill.

The 28-year-old right-hander is slated to remain under team control through the 2021 season and has put up some impressive totals over the last three seasons.  This year, however, he appears to be in a rut — entering Saturday’s contest, Givens is sporting a career-worst 4.40 ERA, 2.9 BB/0 and 10.1 SO/0 through his first 47 innings. That may not be as off-putting to the Indians as it would to another team: Their bullpen currently ranks second to last in the league with a cumulative 5.39 ERA and -1.9 fWAR, bested (or worsted) only by the Royals.

As with nearly every other team these days, the Indians are also in on shortstop Manny Machado, and reportedly have feelers out for outfielder Adam Jones, too. With the trade deadline weeks away, nothing appears to be imminent on any of these fronts so far. Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports adds that a deal for Givens might be more difficult than initially expected; while the reliever isn’t expected to be completely off the table in trade talks, his durability and consistency over the last four years (not to mention his team-friendly contract) makes him a valuable asset that the Orioles will find difficult to part with.

Report: Phillies upping their offer for Manny Machado

Manny Machado
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJul 13, 2018, 11:29 PM EDT
12 Comments

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Phillies have increased their trade offer for Orioles shortstop Manny Machado. The specifics of any potential deal have not been released, obviously, but the Phillies are said to be willing to part with minor league pitching depth from Low-A ball up to Triple-A. Of particular interest are right-handers Adonis Medina (no. 2 prospect in the Phillies’ system) and Sixto Sanchez (no. 1 prospect), though the club appears reluctant to part with the latter.

The asking price will remain high for 26-year-old Machado, who will enter next week’s competition as a four-time All-Star and who is currently slashing a career-high .316/.385/.573 with 23 home runs and a .957 OPS through 403 PA in 2018. He’s due for a big payday when he enters free agency this fall, but until then, the Orioles are expected to try to get whatever they can for their star infielder at the trade deadline this month.

Per Rosenthal, the Dodgers and Yankees are still the favorites for Machado’s services, with the Phillies falling toward the middle of the pack, the Diamondbacks on the fringes, and the Brewers “fading away.” No one team appears to be closing in on a deal, however, and there are still several weeks to go before the July 31 deadline. Jon Heyman of Fancred suggests that the Phillies are also eying Orioles closer Zach Britton as part of a package deal with Machado, with the feeling that they’d like to “make a big splash” as they enter the second half of the season.