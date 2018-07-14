Report: Indians, Orioles discussing Mychal Givens

The Indians appear to be interested in Orioles right-handed reliever Mychal Givens, per a recent report from MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Givens is far from the only player the club is interested in acquiring prior to the trade deadline, but as they’re currently eying affordable, multi-inning relievers, he definitely seems to fit the bill.

The 28-year-old right-hander is slated to remain under team control through the 2021 season and has put up some impressive totals over the last three seasons. This year, however, he appears to be in a rut — entering Saturday’s contest, Givens is sporting a career-worst 4.40 ERA, 2.9 BB/0 and 10.1 SO/0 through his first 47 innings. That may not be as off-putting to the Indians as it would to another team: Their bullpen currently ranks second to last in the league with a cumulative 5.39 ERA and -1.9 fWAR, bested (or worsted) only by the Royals.

As with nearly every other team these days, the Indians are also in on shortstop Manny Machado, and reportedly have feelers out for outfielder Adam Jones, too. With the trade deadline weeks away, nothing appears to be imminent on any of these fronts so far. Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports adds that a deal for Givens might be more difficult than initially expected; while the reliever isn’t expected to be completely off the table in trade talks, his durability and consistency over the last four years (not to mention his team-friendly contract) makes him a valuable asset that the Orioles will find difficult to part with.