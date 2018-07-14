Eduardo Rodriguez leaves game with sprained ankle

Red Sox southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez was removed from Saturday’s start against the Blue Jays after spraining his right ankle in the sixth inning. With one out and no batters on, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. laced a first-pitch changeup back up the middle, where Blake Swihart bobbled the grounder and made a late throw to first base. Rodriguez didn’t have enough time to get out of Gurriel’s way, and tweaked his ankle while trying to leapfrog over the outstretched runner.
Both Gurriel and Rodriguez were attended to by trainers after the collision. Gurriel was able to remain in the game, but Rodriguez was escorted off the field and later diagnosed with a right ankle sprain. It’s not immediately clear how long he’ll be sidelined, though he’s expected to undergo further evaluation in the days to come.
Prior to the injury, Rodriguez was working through one of his more dominant outings of the month. He set down 5 1/3 scoreless innings, holding the Blue Jays to four hits and striking out five of 19 batters. He’s 11-3 on the year with a modest 3.44 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 9.4 SO/9 through 104 2/3 innings.
The Pirates placed catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion disabled list on Saturday, according to a team announcement. In a corresponding move, catcher Jacob Stallings was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to participate in Saturday’s doubleheader against the Brewers.
While Cervelli was officially reinstated from the concussion DL on July 8, he’s been limited to just four starts behind the plate and batted an underwhelming .071/.235/.143 in five total outings. The Pirates have yet to specify the severity of his condition — MLB.com’s Adam Berry notes that the veteran catcher had reported recurring concussion symptoms last month, but exactly what triggered the move this week is still unclear — but it seems likely that he could take the field again after the All-Star break, assuming everything goes smoothly during his recovery. Through 60 games this season, he carries a .243/.379/.460 batting line, nine home runs and an .839 OPS in 235 PA.
Stallings, meanwhile, is gearing up for his third stint with the Pirates in 2018. The 28-year-old backstop has looked halfway decent in Triple-A over the first half of the season, slashing .293/.337/.401 with 16 extra-base hits and a .738 OPS, but has yet to make his mark in the majors after going 1-for-7 with a base hit.