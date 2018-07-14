Eduardo Rodriguez leaves game with sprained ankle

Red Sox southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez was removed from Saturday’s start against the Blue Jays after spraining his right ankle in the sixth inning. With one out and no batters on, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. laced a first-pitch changeup back up the middle, where Blake Swihart bobbled the grounder and made a late throw to first base. Rodriguez didn’t have enough time to get out of Gurriel’s way, and tweaked his ankle while trying to leapfrog over the outstretched runner.

Both Gurriel and Rodriguez were attended to by trainers after the collision. Gurriel was able to remain in the game, but Rodriguez was escorted off the field and later diagnosed with a right ankle sprain. It’s not immediately clear how long he’ll be sidelined, though he’s expected to undergo further evaluation in the days to come.

Prior to the injury, Rodriguez was working through one of his more dominant outings of the month. He set down 5 1/3 scoreless innings, holding the Blue Jays to four hits and striking out five of 19 batters. He’s 11-3 on the year with a modest 3.44 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 9.4 SO/9 through 104 2/3 innings.