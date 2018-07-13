Indians shut Corey Kluber down for a week

The Indians are going to shut ace Corey Kluber down for the next week after giving him an injection in his right knee.

Kluber has an 5.03 ERA over his last six starts and the Indians say it’s the knee that is bugging him, leading to his mechanics being messed up. That week shutdown — which straddles the All-Star break — really does nothing more than (a) push his next start back a bit without him missing a full turn; and (b) keeps him from pitching in the All-Star Game. He is expected to be back in time for the club’s fourth game after the break on July 23 against the Pirates.

Kluber being shut down opens up a position on the AL All-Star team, and that position has been given to Blake Snell, who before this was considered the biggest snub of the Midsummer Classic. He is a snub no more.

