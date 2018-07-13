Eric Thames exits game with hamstring tightness

Brewers outfielder Eric Thames was pulled from Friday’s game against the Pirates after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring, per an official team announcement. Thames lasted two full innings on the field and went 0-for-1 against the Pirates’ Nick Kingham before conceding his spot in the lineup to pinch-hitter/right fielder Hernan Perez in the top of the third.

Thames, 31, is recently returned from his last trip to the disabled list, when he spent over six weeks recovering from surgery on his left thumb. While there’s been no word on the severity of his latest hamstring issue, the Brewers will likely take things slow with the outfielder until regular games resume after the All-Star Break.

Following Friday’s performance, Thames is batting a modest .250/.344/.556 with 13 home runs and five stolen bases through 183 plate appearances this year. He still has some big expectations to meet after posting a few career-best totals with the team in 2017, but will need to stay healthy for longer than a month before he can match or exceed them.