David Hale signs with Korean team

Yonhap News reports that David Hale has signed on with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization. Hale will make $500,000 for the rest of the season.

Hale, 30, allowed seven runs over 13.2 innings with the Yankees and Twins this season. Just a weird year all around for him, because his time with the Twins — one game — came in between two separate stints with New York. Four of those seven runs came in the one bad outing with Minnesota.

Hale could’ve probably latched on someplace else in the United States if he wanted to, but there’s no guarantee of a big league job and, thus, no guarantee of the cool half million he’s getting in Korea. Makes perfect sense that he’d make that choice at this point in the year.

Probably a win-win for him, really. There’s a good chance that, given the level of competition in Korea, he’ll do OK there. If he does, it could get him a better job in the bigs in 2019 than shuttling between Triple-A and the bigs might this year. If no good offers come to pass, he’d stand to make more than the big league minimum in Korea next season.

