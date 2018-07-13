Albert Pujols ties Ken Griffey Jr. on all-time home run list

Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols had three hits in last night’s win over the Mariners. Two of those hits were homers — number 629 and 630 of his career — and they tied him with Ken Griffey Jr. on the all-time home run list.

The current and future Hall of Famer are now at sixth place all time, 30 behind the number 5 man on the list, Willie Mays. Alex Rodriguez is another 36 ahead at 696.

Pujols is hitting .251/.291/.432 and is currently on pace for 28 homers this year. That would put him at 642 by the end of the season. He’s under contract through 2021. If he stays healthy, at least for him, and if the Angels don’t release him, he has at least a chance to hit 700 homers I figure, even if A-Rod is the last guy he has a real chance of passing.

