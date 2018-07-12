Zack Greinke replaces Jon Lester on NL All-Star roster

Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke has been added to the National League All-Star roster, replacing Cubs starter Jon Lester, who is slated to pitch on Sunday in San Diego against the Padres. The 2018 All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
Greinke, 35, is now a five-time All-Star. This season, the right-hander is 9-5 with a 3.39 ERA and a 117/23 K/BB ratio in 114 innings. Greinke is in the third year of a six-year, $206.5 million contract with the D-Backs signed in December 2015.
Lester, 34, is also a five-time All-Star. He’s been having an outstanding 2018 campaign, going 11-2 with a 2.45 ERA and an 81/38 K/BB ratio in 106 1/3 innings. The only qualified NL starters with a lower ERA than Lester’s are Jacob deGrom (1.68), Aaron Nola (2.27), and Max Scherzer (2.33).
Both Greinke and Lester have been All-Stars in both leagues.
Prior to Thursday afternoon’s game against the Rockies, the Diamondbacks announced a handful of roster transactions, one of which was to place starter Shelby Miller on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his right shoulder. T.J. McFarland also went on the DL with a strained left neck. The club recalled pitchers Matt Koch and Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno.
Miller, 27, lasted just an inning during Wednesday night’s 19-2 loss to the Rockies. He gave up five runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout on 37 pitches. It was Miller’s fourth start of the season after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Overall, he’s carrying a worrisome 11.40 ERA with 19 strikeouts and seven walks over 15 innings.
Miller’s time in Arizona has gone quite poorly. He has made a grand total of 28 starts over three seasons and owns a 6.39 ERA as a Diamondback along with all of the injury woes. Miller has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining after earning $4.9 million this season. He seems a likely non-tender candidate after the season.