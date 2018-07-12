Zack Greinke replaces Jon Lester on NL All-Star roster

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke has been added to the National League All-Star roster, replacing Cubs starter Jon Lester, who is slated to pitch on Sunday in San Diego against the Padres. The 2018 All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Greinke, 35, is now a five-time All-Star. This season, the right-hander is 9-5 with a 3.39 ERA and a 117/23 K/BB ratio in 114 innings. Greinke is in the third year of a six-year, $206.5 million contract with the D-Backs signed in December 2015.

Lester, 34, is also a five-time All-Star. He’s been having an outstanding 2018 campaign, going 11-2 with a 2.45 ERA and an 81/38 K/BB ratio in 106 1/3 innings. The only qualified NL starters with a lower ERA than Lester’s are Jacob deGrom (1.68), Aaron Nola (2.27), and Max Scherzer (2.33).

Both Greinke and Lester have been All-Stars in both leagues.

