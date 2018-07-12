Yankees make offer for Machado; Yankees fans squee like lovesick teenagers

It was reported last night that the New York Yankees have made an offer to the Baltimore Orioles for infielder Manny Machado. The offer is said to be “serious,” and may or may not include top Yankees pitching prospect Justus Sheffield.

Like all trade rumors we’ll know what was true and what was bluster after the fact, but this all sounds a lot more concrete than the rumors which had been floating around previously. That means it’s quite possible that the Yankees are going to load up for bear in the second half with the best available player on the market, adding his .314/.383/.573, 23-homer batting line to an already dominant offense.

We’ll deal with that if and when it happens, however. For now, let’s look at how this is being received in New York. The Daily News:

This is thirsty, folks. This is the baseball equivalent of a schoolgirl writing “Mrs. Manny Machado” on her notebook in flowing script — with a little heart replacing the “o” at the end — and then saying “OMGOMGOMGOMG!” when Machado walks by and gives a little smile. Maybe they’ll be married soon!

I get the excitement. I’d LOVE to have Machado added to my favorite team too. But I also feel like this is the sort of thing that, if fans and the media in another city did it, most Yankees fans would call small time and provincial.

Anyway: good luck, kids. I think you’ll look great together.

Follow @craigcalcaterra