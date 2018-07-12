Yankees make offer for Machado; Yankees fans squee like lovesick teenagers

It was reported last night that the New York Yankees have made an offer to the Baltimore Orioles for infielder Manny Machado. The offer is said to be “serious,” and may or may not include top Yankees pitching prospect Justus Sheffield.
Like all trade rumors we’ll know what was true and what was bluster after the fact, but this all sounds a lot more concrete than the rumors which had been floating around previously. That means it’s quite possible that the Yankees are going to load up for bear in the second half with the best available player on the market, adding his .314/.383/.573, 23-homer batting line to an already dominant offense.
We’ll deal with that if and when it happens, however. For now, let’s look at how this is being received in New York. The Daily News:
This is thirsty, folks. This is the baseball equivalent of a schoolgirl writing “Mrs. Manny Machado” on her notebook in flowing script — with a little heart replacing the “o” at the end — and then saying “OMGOMGOMGOMG!” when Machado walks by and gives a little smile. Maybe they’ll be married soon!
I get the excitement. I’d LOVE to have Machado added to my favorite team too. But I also feel like this is the sort of thing that, if fans and the media in another city did it, most Yankees fans would call small time and provincial.
Anyway: good luck, kids. I think you’ll look great together.
John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s pizza, resigned as chairman of the company’s board last night after it was reported that he used the n-word and said other insensitive stuff on a conference call. Of course, in typical corporate America style, he said it a couple of months ago and everyone at the company knew about it. It was just reported yesterday. So, in essence, he was fired not for being a racist jackwagon, but for the public finding out he was a racist jackwagon.
If you watch a lot of baseball and spend any time looking at baseball highlights at MLB.com, you know that one of the more visible promotions going on these days is the “Papa Slam” promotion, in which people got discounts on pizza after players hit grand slams. Baseball is part of corporate America too, and I wondered yesterday if the Papa John n-word fiasco would impact the promotion:
Guess someone at MLB was listening, because according to Yahoo Sports, MLB has suspended the promotion. It stopped counting the “Papa Slams” yesterday, not including Greg Bird‘s slam last night. Yahoo later confirmed that, no, this was no oversight and the promotion had been suspended.
All submissions for new grand slam promotional partners can be placed in the comments. I’ll start: “Poetry Slams.” Sponsored by that place that used to do an open mic but got tired of dudes strumming bad versions of “Wonderwall,” so they started something new. For each grand slam hit in baseball, you can take a coupon code down there and get 40% off a chai latte while listening to some college sophomore’s patter about how growing up in the suburbs sucked but provided the basis for a rebirth, now, with “eyes open forward/back turned to my father’s oppression” or whatever it is kids who are killing time before going to law school are going on about these days.