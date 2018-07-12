Shelby Miller placed on DL with right elbow inflammation

Prior to Thursday afternoon’s game against the Rockies, the Diamondbacks announced a handful of roster transactions, one of which was to place starter Shelby Miller on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his right shoulder. T.J. McFarland also went on the DL with a strained left neck. The club recalled pitchers Matt Koch and Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno.

Miller, 27, lasted just an inning during Wednesday night’s 19-2 loss to the Rockies. He gave up five runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout on 37 pitches. It was Miller’s fourth start of the season after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Overall, he’s carrying a worrisome 11.40 ERA with 19 strikeouts and seven walks over 15 innings.

Miller’s time in Arizona has gone quite poorly. He has made a grand total of 28 starts over three seasons and owns a 6.39 ERA as a Diamondback along with all of the injury woes. Miller has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining after earning $4.9 million this season. He seems a likely non-tender candidate after the season.

Follow @Baer_Bill