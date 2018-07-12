Getty Images

MLB ends “Papa Slam” promotion following Papa John founders’ use of the n-word

By Craig CalcaterraJul 12, 2018, 10:43 AM EDT
John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s pizza, resigned as chairman of the company’s board last night after it was reported that he used the n-word and said other insensitive stuff on a conference call. Of course, in typical corporate America style, he said it a couple of months ago and everyone at the company knew about it. It was just reported yesterday. So, in essence, he was fired not for being a racist jackwagon, but for the public finding out he was a racist jackwagon.

If you watch a lot of baseball and spend any time looking at baseball highlights at MLB.com, you know that one of the more visible promotions going on these days is the “Papa Slam” promotion, in which people got discounts on pizza after players hit grand slams. Baseball is part of corporate America too, and I wondered yesterday if the Papa John n-word fiasco would impact the promotion:

Guess someone at MLB was listening, because according to Yahoo Sports, MLB has suspended the promotion. It stopped counting the “Papa Slams” yesterday, not including Greg Bird‘s slam last night. Yahoo later confirmed that, no, this was no oversight and the promotion had been suspended.

All submissions for new grand slam promotional partners can be placed in the comments. I’ll start: “Poetry Slams.” Sponsored by that place that used to do an open mic but got tired of dudes strumming bad versions of “Wonderwall,” so they started something new. For each grand slam hit in baseball, you can take a coupon code down there and get 40% off a chai latte while listening to some college sophomore’s patter about how growing up in the suburbs sucked but provided the basis for a rebirth, now, with “eyes open forward/back turned to my father’s oppression” or whatever it is kids who are killing time before going to law school are going on about these days.

 

Rays Double-A team to hold “Millennial Night” next Saturday

By Craig CalcaterraJul 12, 2018, 12:29 PM EDT
There is not much more idiotic and reductive than lumping tens of millions of people who happened to be born during an arbitrary span of years into some cartoonish generational stereotype.

Or, not. I dunno. Maybe my opinion on this is just too cynical, lazy and disaffected. I am a Gen-Xer after all. Whatever, man.

Either way, turn your attention to the latest attention-seeking minor league promotion. It’s from the Montgomery Biscuits of the Double-A Southern League. They’re holding “Millennial Night” next Saturday. Here’s how they’re teasing it:

No word on when they’ll have “Baby Boomer Night.” That’s when fans born between 1946 and 1964 get in super cheap, are taught that they’re entitled to everything and are allowed to wreck the damn place. When the game is over they invite the Millennials in — charging them ten times as much — and make the Millennials pay for cleaning up while yelling at them about how ungrateful and lazy they are. It’s a wild scene.

My guess: this is a fake promotion, designed to drum up social media and internet outrage, to which I suppose I’m contributing. But (a) if it gets more people out to a ballgame, cool; and (b) if the backlash jokes it inspires makes even one Baby Boomer realize how thoroughly they’ve turned their back on their youthful ideals and have ruined the world for subsequent generations, it’s all worth it.

 

 