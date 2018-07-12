Garrett Richards to undergo Tommy John surgery

Angels starter Garrett Richards was diagnosed with a damaged ulnar collateral ligament on Wednesday, a day after an abrupt exit from a start against the Mariners. MLB.com’s Maria Guardado reports that Richards will undergo Tommy John surgery. That will certainly end his 2018 season and will keep him out for most, if not all of the 2019 season as well.
Richards, 30, compiled a 3.66 ERA with 87 strikeouts and 34 walks in 76 1/3 innings across 16 starts for the Angels this season. The right-hander has had trouble staying healthy in recent years, accruing only six starts in each of the 2016 and ’17 seasons.
Richards is a free agent after the completion of this season, so the timing isn’t so great for him. Once he’s recovered from Tommy John surgery, Richards may have to take an incentive-laden major league contract or even a minor league deal.
Prior to Thursday afternoon’s game against the Rockies, the Diamondbacks announced a handful of roster transactions, one of which was to place starter Shelby Miller on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his right shoulder. T.J. McFarland also went on the DL with a strained left neck. The club recalled pitchers Matt Koch and Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno.
Miller, 27, lasted just an inning during Wednesday night’s 19-2 loss to the Rockies. He gave up five runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout on 37 pitches. It was Miller’s fourth start of the season after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Overall, he’s carrying a worrisome 11.40 ERA with 19 strikeouts and seven walks over 15 innings.
Miller’s time in Arizona has gone quite poorly. He has made a grand total of 28 starts over three seasons and owns a 6.39 ERA as a Diamondback along with all of the injury woes. Miller has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining after earning $4.9 million this season. He seems a likely non-tender candidate after the season.