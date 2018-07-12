Dustin Pedroia isn’t sure if he will return this season

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had his left knee surgically repaired last October and didn’t debut until late May. He appeared in only three games before landing back on the DL. According to an ESPN report, Pedroia isn’t sure if he’ll make it back into a major league game this season.

Pedroia said, “I”ve healed quick with every other injury I’ve had. But this is obviously different. You can’t risk it. If I come back too early and the graft fails, then that’s it.” He added, “I’d love to play right now, but I can’t. I’m going to be back for good if I let it heal. That’s it. I’ve got to let it heal. … I can’t do anything about time.”

Pedroia, 34, went 1-for-11 with a single and two walks in his three games. Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt have been handling second base in Pedroia’s absence. Second base may be a position the Red Sox choose to address approaching the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

