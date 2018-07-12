Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dustin Pedroia isn’t sure if he will return this season

By Bill BaerJul 12, 2018, 8:53 PM EDT
1 Comment

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had his left knee surgically repaired last October and didn’t debut until late May. He appeared in only three games before landing back on the DL. According to an ESPN report, Pedroia isn’t sure if he’ll make it back into a major league game this season.

Pedroia said, “I”ve healed quick with every other injury I’ve had. But this is obviously different. You can’t risk it. If I come back too early and the graft fails, then that’s it.” He added, “I’d love to play right now, but I can’t. I’m going to be back for good if I let it heal. That’s it. I’ve got to let it heal. … I can’t do anything about time.”

Pedroia, 34, went 1-for-11 with a single and two walks in his three games. Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt have been handling second base in Pedroia’s absence. Second base may be a position the Red Sox choose to address approaching the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Garrett Richards to undergo Tommy John surgery

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 12, 2018, 7:27 PM EDT
1 Comment

Angels starter Garrett Richards was diagnosed with a damaged ulnar collateral ligament on Wednesday, a day after an abrupt exit from a start against the Mariners. MLB.com’s Maria Guardado reports that Richards will undergo Tommy John surgery. That will certainly end his 2018 season and will keep him out for most, if not all of the 2019 season as well.

Richards, 30, compiled a 3.66 ERA with 87 strikeouts and 34 walks in 76 1/3 innings across 16 starts for the Angels this season. The right-hander has had trouble staying healthy in recent years, accruing only six starts in each of the 2016 and ’17 seasons.

Richards is a free agent after the completion of this season, so the timing isn’t so great for him. Once he’s recovered from Tommy John surgery, Richards may have to take an incentive-laden major league contract or even a minor league deal.