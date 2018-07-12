Dbacks position players outpitched Dbacks pitchers by a whole lot last night

The Rockies beat the living tar out of the Arizona Diamondbacks last night. They were up 19-1 by the end of the fifth inning, in fact, and everyone should’ve probably just agreed to go home early and catch up on the shows they have on their DVRs and stuff. But they played on, because that’s what ballplayers do.
As is so often the case in blowouts, eventually a position player was deployed to pitch. In this case, though, it wasn’t just one position player and it wasn’t just for a final inning. The Dbacks used two position players — Daniel Descalso and Alex Avila — and they pitched for more than half the dang game.
Really: the Snakes’ real pitchers gave up 16 runs in four and a third innings while Descalso and Avila gave up 3 runs in four and two-thirds innings. All of those runs were charged to Descalso, by the way, who allowed two homers. He still did better than real pitcher Jorge De La Rosa, however, who gave up four more runs in one inning less of work.
Avila, though, was pretty spiffy. He faced seven batters over two innings and retired six of them, allowing only one hit, in the form of a leadoff single to Ian Desmond just after coming into the game. He stranded Desmond, though, getting the next three batters to fly out and line out. He came back for the eighth inning and retired the side in order once again.
I suspect that, at that point in the game, the Rockies hitters were not exactly going up with an intention to do serious damage, but I don’t think big leaguers quit either, so we should give some credit to Avila for his surprisingly outstanding performance. Even if it came at the end of a shockingly terrible night for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s pizza, resigned as chairman of the company’s board last night after it was reported that he used the n-word and said other insensitive stuff on a conference call. Of course, in typical corporate America style, he said it a couple of months ago and everyone at the company knew about it. It was just reported yesterday. So, in essence, he was fired not for being a racist jackwagon, but for the public finding out he was a racist jackwagon.
If you watch a lot of baseball and spend any time looking at baseball highlights at MLB.com, you know that one of the more visible promotions going on these days is the “Papa Slam” promotion, in which people got discounts on pizza after players hit grand slams. Baseball is part of corporate America too, and I wondered yesterday if the Papa John n-word fiasco would impact the promotion:
Guess someone at MLB was listening, because according to Yahoo Sports, MLB has suspended the promotion. It stopped counting the “Papa Slams” yesterday, not including Greg Bird‘s slam last night. Yahoo later confirmed that, no, this was no oversight and the promotion had been suspended.
All submissions for new grand slam promotional partners can be placed in the comments. I’ll start: “Poetry Slams.” Sponsored by that place that used to do an open mic but got tired of dudes strumming bad versions of “Wonderwall,” so they started something new. For each grand slam hit in baseball, you can take a coupon code down there and get 40% off a chai latte while listening to some college sophomore’s patter about how growing up in the suburbs sucked but provided the basis for a rebirth, now, with “eyes open forward/back turned to my father’s oppression” or whatever it is kids who are killing time before going to law school are going on about these days.