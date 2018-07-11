Getty Images

Teams have used over 1,200 players already this year

By Craig CalcaterraJul 11, 2018, 11:58 AM EDT
18 Comments

Joe Sherman of the New York Post tweeted out an interesting fact a little while ago: as of last night, major league teams have, collectively, exceeded 1,200 players used this season.

Sherman goes on to note just how out-of-whack that is compared to the rest of baseball history. Before 1999, he says, the 1,200 mark had never been reached. Which, fine, since before 1998 there were fewer teams. But even in the 30-team era, the numbers we’re seeing are incredible. They have risen each and every year since 2012 and last year a new record was set. The record: 1,358. We’re, quite obviously, going to shatter that record this year.

The culprit here is teams shuttling players on and off rosters, on and off the disabled list and up and down from the minor leagues at rates never before seen. Each of these developments were likely born of efficiency and competitive considerations. Fresh arms and legs are better than tired arms and legs and it’s better to deal with injuries proactively than it is to let hurt guys linger on a roster.

Yet it’s hard to see how, whatever the motivation for this, it’s not a bad thing for the fan experience and thus the game.

While a lot of fans will own up to “rooting for laundry” (i.e. supporting a team no matter who is playing for it) fans unquestionably have a far greater attachment to a team which has players they know and recognize. Players whose development they can track and whose performance they can follow over time. With a much larger portion of the roster turning over constantly, the players increasingly become unknown quantities for whom feelings run comparatively shallow. That diminishes the fan experience, I suspect, and over time diminishes a fan’s loyalty and enthusiasm for a team. Many people have cited this as a problem of free agency, but at least that only impacts teams, at most, on an annual basis, involving a couple of guys. This is an all-year, many times a year phenomenon.

This is like any number of other problems facing baseball. With front offices increasingly looking for smaller and smaller edges and inefficiencies to exploit, any number of moves and strategies that may not have been employed a few years ago are being employed now, often with unexpected consequences. A GM wants pitching to get better, so he gets flamethrowers over pitch-to-contact guys and he wants hitting to get better so he beefs up on power. Oops, there goes all of the balls in play! Likewise, a GM wants to optimize the 25-man roster and all of its rules in maximal fashion and, oops, there goes any semblance of roster continuity.

There are no easy answers to this stuff and I won’t suggest I have any. But these are problems Major League Baseball has to acknowledge and address if it does not want to alienate fans.

MLB ends “Papa Slam” promotion following Papa John founders’ use of the n-word

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 12, 2018, 10:43 AM EDT
4 Comments

John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s pizza, resigned as chairman of the company’s board last night after it was reported that he used the n-word and said other insensitive stuff on a conference call. Of course, in typical corporate America style, he said it a couple of months ago and everyone at the company knew about it. It was just reported yesterday. So, in essence, he was fired not for being a racist jackwagon, but for the public finding out he was a racist jackwagon.

If you watch a lot of baseball and spend any time looking at baseball highlights at MLB.com, you know that one of the more visible promotions going on these days is the “Papa Slam” promotion, in which people got discounts on pizza after players hit grand slams. Baseball is part of corporate America too, and I wondered yesterday if the Papa John n-word fiasco would impact the promotion:

Guess someone at MLB was listening, because according to Yahoo Sports, MLB has suspended the promotion. It stopped counting the “Papa Slams” yesterday, not including Greg Bird‘s slam last night. Yahoo later confirmed that, no, this was no oversight and the promotion had been suspended.

All submissions for new grand slam promotional partners can be placed in the comments. I’ll start: “Poetry Slams.” Sponsored by that place that used to do an open mic but got tired of dudes strumming bad versions of “Wonderwall,” so they started something new. For each grand slam hit in baseball, you can take a coupon code down there and get 40% off a chai latte while listening to some college sophomore’s patter about how growing up in the suburbs sucked but provided the basis for a rebirth, now, with “eyes open forward/back turned to my father’s oppression” or whatever it is kids who are killing time before going to law school are going on about these days.

 