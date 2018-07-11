Nationals closer Sean Doolittle placed on disabled list

Sunday was a good day for Nationals closer Sean Doolittle. He not only got selected for the All-Star team but he got the band Smash Mouth to give him a shoutout. Hey now, that’s pretty cool!
Yesterday was not so good, though: Doolittle was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a pinched nerve in his toe. That’s So Insane. Wonder if he hurt it Walkin’ on the Sun.
Doolittle will miss the All-Star Game, unfortunately, but he will be eligible for the first game of the second half and says he expects to be ready for it.
There was no save situation for the Nats last night, but Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth and will likely do so whenever needed between now and Sunday.
John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s pizza, resigned as chairman of the company’s board last night after it was reported that he used the n-word and said other insensitive stuff on a conference call. Of course, in typical corporate America style, he said it a couple of months ago and everyone at the company knew about it. It was just reported yesterday. So, in essence, he was fired not for being a racist jackwagon, but for the public finding out he was a racist jackwagon.
If you watch a lot of baseball and spend any time looking at baseball highlights at MLB.com, you know that one of the more visible promotions going on these days is the “Papa Slam” promotion, in which people got discounts on pizza after players hit grand slams. Baseball is part of corporate America too, and I wondered yesterday if the Papa John n-word fiasco would impact the promotion:
Guess someone at MLB was listening, because according to Yahoo Sports, MLB has suspended the promotion. It stopped counting the “Papa Slams” yesterday, not including Greg Bird‘s slam last night. Yahoo later confirmed that, no, this was no oversight and the promotion had been suspended.
All submissions for new grand slam promotional partners can be placed in the comments. I’ll start: “Poetry Slams.” Sponsored by that place that used to do an open mic but got tired of dudes strumming bad versions of “Wonderwall,” so they started something new. For each grand slam hit in baseball, you can take a coupon code down there and get 40% off a chai latte while listening to some college sophomore’s patter about how growing up in the suburbs sucked but provided the basis for a rebirth, now, with “eyes open forward/back turned to my father’s oppression” or whatever it is kids who are killing time before going to law school are going on about these days.