Jesus Aguilar and Jean Segura win the Final Vote

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar and Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura are the winners of the All-Star Final Vote, earning the last spot on the National League and American League rosters, respectively.
Aguilar drew 20.2 million votes, beating out Brandon Belt of the San Francisco Giants, Max Muncy of the Dodgers, Trea Turner of the host Washington Nationals and Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals. Segura got 13.6 million votes, beating Andrew Benintendi of the Boston Red Sox, Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees, Eddie Rosario of the Minnesota Twins and Andrelton Simmons of the Los Angeles Angels.
Heading into today’s action, Aguilar is hitting .302/.369/.631 with 23 homers on the year, leading the National League in slugging, OPS and home runs. Segura is hitting .329/.356/.467. He is second in the bigs with 116 hits heading into today’s games.
There may be some more substitutions on the All-Star rosters between now and the game next Tuesday, but there will be no more straight additions now that the final vote is in.
John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s pizza, resigned as chairman of the company’s board last night after it was reported that he used the n-word and said other insensitive stuff on a conference call. Of course, in typical corporate America style, he said it a couple of months ago and everyone at the company knew about it. It was just reported yesterday. So, in essence, he was fired not for being a racist jackwagon, but for the public finding out he was a racist jackwagon.
If you watch a lot of baseball and spend any time looking at baseball highlights at MLB.com, you know that one of the more visible promotions going on these days is the “Papa Slam” promotion, in which people got discounts on pizza after players hit grand slams. Baseball is part of corporate America too, and I wondered yesterday if the Papa John n-word fiasco would impact the promotion:
Guess someone at MLB was listening, because according to Yahoo Sports, MLB has suspended the promotion. It stopped counting the “Papa Slams” yesterday, not including Greg Bird‘s slam last night. Yahoo later confirmed that, no, this was no oversight and the promotion had been suspended.
All submissions for new grand slam promotional partners can be placed in the comments. I’ll start: “Poetry Slams.” Sponsored by that place that used to do an open mic but got tired of dudes strumming bad versions of “Wonderwall,” so they started something new. For each grand slam hit in baseball, you can take a coupon code down there and get 40% off a chai latte while listening to some college sophomore’s patter about how growing up in the suburbs sucked but provided the basis for a rebirth, now, with “eyes open forward/back turned to my father’s oppression” or whatever it is kids who are killing time before going to law school are going on about these days.