Trevor Bauer dominates the Reds . . . and the Reds win

By Craig CalcaterraJul 10, 2018, 10:19 PM EDT
Trevor Bauer dominated the Reds for eight innings tonight. Unfortunately for the Cleveland Indians, baseball games are nine innings long.

Bauer got the start for Cleveland and shut Cincinnati out on three hits, striking out 12 over eight innings. It was just the latest of many dominant performances by the Indians starter, but then the bullpen — which has, quite surprisingly, been a sore spot all year for the Tribe — imploded.

The Reds entered the ninth inning trailing 4-0, facing Cody Allen in a non-save situation. And then this happened:

  • Scooter Gennett was hit by a pitch;
  • Eugenio Suarez hit an infield single;
  • Two outs happened — two outs!
  • Jose Peraza singled to knock in a run;
  • Adam Duvall doubled to knock in two more;
  • Scott Schebler was intentionally walked;
  • Dilson Herrera walked, forcing in a run;
  • Allen was replaced by Dan Otero;***** see update!
  • Joey Votto doubled in THREE runs;
  • Scooter Gennett came up again and was intentionally walked; and
  • Eugenio Suarez singled in a run.

The inning ended on that play, with Gennett getting thrown out at third, but the damage was done by then. The Reds were up 7-4, that would hold through the bottom of the ninth and Cincinnati won.

I haven’t seen Trevor Bauer’s postgame quotes yet, but I imagine his inner monologue is pretty amazing right now.

UPDATE: So, Dan Oteo — a righty — faced Joey Votto — a lefty — and gave up that three-run double. Turns out he wasn’t supposed to be the guy in the game:

The Indians are the best team in the AL Central this year, y’all. Says a lot more about the AL Central than it does the Indians.

Shin-Soo Choo extends on-base streak to 48 games

By Craig CalcaterraJul 10, 2018, 8:33 PM EDT
Shin-Soo Choo drew a walk in the top of the third inning of tonight’s Rangers-Red Sox game and in so doing he extended his on-base streak to 48 games.

His last game, two days ago, was the 47th straight game, and in doing that he broke the Texas Rangers team record. With number 48 he extends that and ties Joey Votto of the Reds for the longest such streak since 2007, when Kevin Millar did it in 52 straight games. That “since 2007” designation came via Jay Jaffe over at FanGraphs the other day. Kay noted that for illustrative purposes regarding Choo’s recent company. If you want to go into all-time territory Choo is nowhere close to the record, held by Ted Williams with a whopping 84 straight games of reaching base. If you want to change the range to, say, the last 25 years, Orlando Cabrera is your huckleberry, sitting at 63 games in 2006.

As of the moment of this writing, Choo is hitting .292/.399/.503 with 17 homers on the year.