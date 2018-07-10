Trevor Bauer dominates Reds but Reds win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trevor Bauer dominated the Reds for eight innings tonight. Unfortunately for the Cleveland Indians, baseball games are nine innings long.

Bauer got the start for Cleveland and shut Cincinnati out on three hits, striking out 12 over eight innings. It was just the latest of many dominant performances by the Indians starter, but then the bullpen — which has, quite surprisingly, been a sore spot all year for the Tribe — imploded.

The Reds entered the ninth inning trailing 4-0, facing Cody Allen in a non-save situation. And then this happened:

Scooter Gennett was hit by a pitch;

Eugenio Suarez hit an infield single;

Two outs happened — two outs!

Jose Peraza singled to knock in a run;

Adam Duvall doubled to knock in two more;

Scott Schebler was intentionally walked;

Dilson Herrera walked, forcing in a run;

Allen was replaced by Dan Otero;***** see update!

Joey Votto doubled in THREE runs;

Scooter Gennett came up again and was intentionally walked; and

Eugenio Suarez singled in a run.

The inning ended on that play, with Gennett getting thrown out at third, but the damage was done by then. The Reds were up 7-4, that would hold through the bottom of the ninth and Cincinnati won.

I haven’t seen Trevor Bauer’s postgame quotes yet, but I imagine his inner monologue is pretty amazing right now.

UPDATE: So, Dan Oteo — a righty — faced Joey Votto — a lefty — and gave up that three-run double. Turns out he wasn’t supposed to be the guy in the game:

Otero faced Votto due to missed communication between Francona and Carl Willis. Francona asked for “O.P.” (Oliver Perez). Willis heard “O.T.” (Otero’s nickname) and made call to bullpen. Francona took full responsibility for the mistake. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 11, 2018

The Indians are the best team in the AL Central this year, y’all. Says a lot more about the AL Central than it does the Indians.

Follow @craigcalcaterra