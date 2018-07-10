Getty Images

Shin-Soo Choo extends on-base streak to 48 games

By Craig CalcaterraJul 10, 2018, 8:33 PM EDT
Shin-Soo Choo drew a walk in the top of the third inning of tonight’s Rangers-Red Sox game and in so doing he extended his on-base streak to 48 games.

His last game, two days ago, was the 47th straight game, and in doing that he broke the Texas Rangers team record. With number 48 he extends that and ties Joey Votto of the Reds for the longest such streak since 2007, when Kevin Millar did it in 52 straight games. That “since 2007” designation came via Jay Jaffe over at FanGraphs the other day. Kay noted that for illustrative purposes regarding Choo’s recent company. If you want to go into all-time territory Choo is nowhere close to the record, held by Ted Williams with a whopping 84 straight games of reaching base. If you want to change the range to, say, the last 25 years, Orlando Cabrera is your huckleberry, sitting at 63 games in 2006.

As of the moment of this writing, Choo is hitting .292/.399/.503 with 17 homers on the year.

Lonnie Chisenhall out 8-10 weeks with a left calf strain

By Craig CalcaterraJul 10, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
Lonnie Chisenhall has played well for the Indians but the problem is he hasn’t played much. Earlier this season he lost a couple months of time with a right calf strain. He played 29 games despite that and has been effective in that short amount of time, hitting .321/.394/.452 in 84 plate appearances, primarily against righties.

Now, however, he’s going to miss most of the rest of the season thanks to a left calf strain. The Indians said today that Chisenhall will miss the next 8-10 weeks as a result. A tough break for both the Indians and for Chisenhall personally, seeing as though he’s poised to be a free agent this winter. Now he won’t be back any earlier than early September and any setbacks could end his season entirely.

Tyler Naquin will take Chisenhall’s at bats against righties and Brandon Guyer will stand in against lefties in the meantime.

 