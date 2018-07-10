Shin-Soo Choo extends on-base streak to 48 games

Shin-Soo Choo drew a walk in the top of the third inning of tonight’s Rangers-Red Sox game and in so doing he extended his on-base streak to 48 games.

His last game, two days ago, was the 47th straight game, and in doing that he broke the Texas Rangers team record. With number 48 he extends that and ties Joey Votto of the Reds for the longest such streak since 2007, when Kevin Millar did it in 52 straight games. That “since 2007” designation came via Jay Jaffe over at FanGraphs the other day. Kay noted that for illustrative purposes regarding Choo’s recent company. If you want to go into all-time territory Choo is nowhere close to the record, held by Ted Williams with a whopping 84 straight games of reaching base. If you want to change the range to, say, the last 25 years, Orlando Cabrera is your huckleberry, sitting at 63 games in 2006.

As of the moment of this writing, Choo is hitting .292/.399/.503 with 17 homers on the year.

Follow @craigcalcaterra