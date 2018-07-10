Noah Syndergaard to start Friday

Major League Baseball announced the All-Star Game umpires and coaches today. Ted Barrett will be the crew chief and will work behind the plate. It’s his second All-Star assignment in his 20-year big league career.

Barrett’s crew will consist of Jim Reynolds at first base, Alfonso Marquez at second, Andy Fletcher at third base, Mike Muchlinski in left field and Cory Blaser in right. The Replay Official who will be Marvin Hudson. The official scorer will be Ben Trittipoe. If you hear his name again after this it means he messed something up. He really hopes you don’t hear his name again.

The managers, of course, will be Dave Roberts for the N.L. and A.J. Hinch of the Astros. Today their coaching staffs were named. Roberts will put Dave Martinez of the host Washington Nationals and Rockies manager Bud Black on the squad. Roberts’ entire Dodgers staff will also be there. It’ll be a pretty full dugout.

Hinch has invited Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays and, in a bit of a changeup, invites Rich Dauer, who served as his first base coach during the World Series-winning season but who underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma following the team’s World Series parade last November. That caused him to retire, but he’s apparently made a full recovery and will be back in uniform, which is nice to see. Hinch’s Houston staff will be on-site as well.

